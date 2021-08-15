Independence Day 2021: Viral post remembers Independent India's first Olympic gold

As India celebrates 75th year of independence from British rule, many have taken to social media platforms to share trivia and historical moments of achievements of the country. Among them, this post by Indian Sports Honours is definitely worth a mention. Shared on Facebook, the post is about the historic win of Indian hockey team in the 1948 Olympics against Great Britain that resulted in a gold medal- the first for Independent India.

“A historic day for the nation in 1948. #Onthisday Independent India won its first Olympic medal in hockey beating Great Britain 4-0 and it was the first instance when our national anthem was sung at Wembley,” reads the caption. The post is complete with a picture of the winning team as Kishan Lal, the captain of the team is seen standing on the winner’s podium.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on August 12, the post has garnered over 20,000 reactions and more was shared over 1,500 times. Netizens showered the comments section with different reactions. While some expressed their joy, others couldn’t stop showing respect for the achievement.

“I’m so elated to see the proud moment captured. It is a matter of great pride to commemorate our glorious history,” wrote a Facebook user. “Great day. Golden moment for India,” commented another. “Legends! Respect for the 1948 hockey team,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON