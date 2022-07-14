Independent baby girl pushes dad down slide, gives herself a push as well. Watch

Little kids and toddlers often need quite a lot of help and intervention from older people, especially their parents, in order to be able to function in their day-to-day lives. But only a handful of kids are self-sufficient and independent from the very get-go. Just like this one baby girl who has been going viral, owing to the video of her that has been posted on Instagram that has been inspiring many people, including adults. The video has been shared on Instagram by her father who can also be seen in this video. His name is Gavin Braman and he has over 3,400 followers on his Instagram page.

The video opens to show the little girl pushing her father down a slide as he waits for a few seconds on top of it because he knows that she will be able to do this. After her father goes down the slide, she pauses for a bit after sitting on top of the slide herself. Viewers get to know that she is ready to slide down herself but does not wait for anybody to push her. This independent little girl does it herself and goes down the slide happily. This video was shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “She has her own back.”

Take a look at the video below:

The video was shared on Instagram on June 11 and has gone viral with more than 15.27 lakh likes on it so far.

On Instagram, one person writes, "Nobody is going to push, push yourself toward your goals." "This is adorable she pushed herself," another user adds. Another response reads, "She will go far in life." Another appreciative comment reads, “She’s giving herself a push. No need to wait for anyone else. She’s going to be a COO someday.”