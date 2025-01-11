Menu Explore
‘India is not for beginners’: Paragliding woman's mid-air lighter delivery in Goa leaves internet in splits

BySimran Singh
Jan 11, 2025 04:06 PM IST

A viral video from Goa shows a paragliding woman hilariously handing over a lighter mid-air, leaving viewers amused.

In a scene that could only happen in India, a video reportedly from Goa has captured the internet's attention with its unique blend of humour and spontaneity. The video, shared widely on X (formerly Twitter), showcases a woman paragliding over the picturesque backdrop of the sea and sunset.

The video is making rounds on social media .(X/@rose_k01)
As she glides through the air, a voice from below can be heard yelling, “Bhaiya, lighter hai?” What happens next has left viewers amused. The paragliding woman swoops down from the sky and hands over a lighter to the person below. The moment, accompanied by laughter from bystanders, perfectly encapsulates the quirky, unfiltered charm that India is known for.

Also read: ‘India is not for beginners’: Viral video shows people in Bihar jumping onto train coupler to board it

The video, with the caption, “India is not for begineers,” also features a text overlay, “God sends an angel from up the sky.” Shared on X, it quickly went viral, garnering numerous reactions and comments.

The video’s unexpected humour struck a chord with viewers, sparking witty responses in the comments section. One user remarked, “Goa is not for beginners,” referring to the famously vibrant and unpredictable lifestyle associated with the coastal state. Another added, “And that’s how people always bond over a smoke.”

Take a look at the video:

Some shared practical advice inspired by the clip. “Someone told me to always carry a lighter, whether you smoke or not. He is right,” a user quipped, finding life lessons in the hilarious exchange.

A user commented, “Next time what some sanitary pads or lipsticks!”

Another quipped, “ZEPTO 2MIN DELIVERY BETA TESTING”

One user wrote, “While flying, he felt their longing and helped . Wow!”

A user noted, “Bro coughing like TB patient and asking for lighter”

Also read: US woman bags over 40 lakh lottery jackpot with numbers she saw in a dream

