 ‘India is not for beginners’: Viral video shows people in Bihar jumping onto train coupler to board it | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘India is not for beginners’: Viral video shows people in Bihar jumping onto train coupler to board it

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 18, 2024 05:04 PM IST

The video that shows people in Bihar risking their lives to get onto a train has left the Internet unanimously agreeing that “India is not for beginners”.

When an overcrowded train approached a station in Bihar, people tried hard to board it through the gates. Some, who couldn’t, undertook a risky route before the train enroute to Punjab’s Amritsar left the station - they jumped onto the coupler. A video of this incident has been doing the rounds on the Internet, with many unanimously agreeing that “India is not for beginners”.

Passengers jumping onto the coupler of a crowded train travelling from Bihar's Darbhanga to Amritsar, Punjab. (Instagram/@mr.vishal_sharma_)
Passengers jumping onto the coupler of a crowded train travelling from Bihar's Darbhanga to Amritsar, Punjab. (Instagram/@mr.vishal_sharma_)

Read| Bihar man stands throughout train journey despite reserved ticket

“Dekho ye hai Bihar se Punjab jane wali train ka haal [See, this is the condition of the train going from Bihar to Punjab],” wrote Instagram user Vishal Sharma while sharing the video on the Meta-owned platform.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The video opens to show Sharma saying, “Wo dekhiye, wo dekiye [Look there, Look there] as he runs to show people “taking a seat” at the coupler of the train. As the video goes on, the train begins to move slowly. Sharma can be heard urging the passengers on the coupler to go inside. He also pans his camera towards the second-class coach of the train, where people are “hanging” onto the door handles.

Watch the video here:

The video shared on June 16 on Instagram has gained a lot of traction - with many people flocking to the comments section to share varied thoughts.

Also Read| Bihar teacher makes Instagram Reels while checking PPU exam answer sheet. Videos are viral

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“India is not for beginners,” said an Instagram user.

Another added, “He was seeing this for the first time, and that’s why he was surprised.”

“Dekho bhaiya, e Bihar hai, yahan jugad chalta hai [See brother. This is Bihar, jugad works here],” said a third.

A fourth commented, “Increase sleeper or general class.”

“Jannayak Express hai Darbhanga se Amritsar. Isme bahut bheed hoti hai [This is Jannayak Express from Darbhanga to Amritsar. It is usually very crowded],” posted a fifth.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / ‘India is not for beginners’: Viral video shows people in Bihar jumping onto train coupler to board it
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On