‘India is not for beginners’: Viral video shows people in Bihar jumping onto train coupler to board it

When an overcrowded train approached a station in Bihar, people tried hard to board it through the gates. Some, who couldn’t, undertook a risky route before the train enroute to Punjab’s Amritsar left the station - they jumped onto the coupler. A video of this incident has been doing the rounds on the Internet, with many unanimously agreeing that “India is not for beginners”. Passengers jumping onto the coupler of a crowded train travelling from Bihar's Darbhanga to Amritsar, Punjab. (Instagram/@mr.vishal_sharma_)

“Dekho ye hai Bihar se Punjab jane wali train ka haal [See, this is the condition of the train going from Bihar to Punjab],” wrote Instagram user Vishal Sharma while sharing the video on the Meta-owned platform.

The video opens to show Sharma saying, “Wo dekhiye, wo dekiye [Look there, Look there] as he runs to show people “taking a seat” at the coupler of the train. As the video goes on, the train begins to move slowly. Sharma can be heard urging the passengers on the coupler to go inside. He also pans his camera towards the second-class coach of the train, where people are “hanging” onto the door handles.

The video shared on June 16 on Instagram has gained a lot of traction - with many people flocking to the comments section to share varied thoughts.

“India is not for beginners,” said an Instagram user.

Another added, “He was seeing this for the first time, and that’s why he was surprised.”

“Dekho bhaiya, e Bihar hai, yahan jugad chalta hai [See brother. This is Bihar, jugad works here],” said a third.

A fourth commented, “Increase sleeper or general class.”

“Jannayak Express hai Darbhanga se Amritsar. Isme bahut bheed hoti hai [This is Jannayak Express from Darbhanga to Amritsar. It is usually very crowded],” posted a fifth.