Bihar man stands throughout train journey despite reserved ticket

A man from Bihar claimed that he was forced to stand throughout his train journey despite having a confirmed ticket. Abhas Kumar Shrivastava obtained a confirmed ticket four days before his travel for the Rourkela Intercity SF Express, which runs from Bhubaneswar (BBS) to Rourkela (ROU). The train was so crowded that he couldn’t reach his seat at the time of boarding, but when he did, he still had to stand throughout the journey. Shrivastava shared his plight on X, formerly Twitter, eliciting numerous responses from people. Picture of the crowded train shared by the passenger. (X/@abhas_rewcie)

“Reserved a seat 4 days prior and got a confirmed ticket. It was only after somehow entering the train I realised I couldn’t even reach my seat number 64,” wrote X user Abhas Kumar Shrivastava on the micro-blogging platform.

In the next few lines, he shared, “After an hour, when I reached my seat, I found a pregnant lady sitting on it, so just left and stood at the gate for two hours.”

Shrivastava also shared a photo of the packed train coach.

Take a look at the tweet shared by Shrivastava here:

Shrivastava further tweeted that he booked a seat in the sleeper class. “Apparently, people are confusing the coach with the general one. For some reason, intercity trains here in Odisha have these kinds of coaches nowadays.”

The tweet was shared a day ago on X. It has since collected over 1.6 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the post and shared their thoughts.

Here’s how X users reacted to the tweet:

“Now this is happening everywhere, it needs to be fixed as soon as possible or declare the entire train as a general train,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Terrible experience. This is getting out of control these days.”

“Not a new thing though. These trains have remained the same. People go and sit even in reserved bogies and that should certainly change,” shared a third.

