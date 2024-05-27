Bihar teacher makes Instagram Reels while checking PPU exam answer sheet. Videos are viral
After the videos gained significant traction on social media, an FIR has been registered against the teacher for casually grading the answer sheets.
Videos of a teacher in Bihar making Instagram Reels while correcting answer sheets have gone viral on social media. According to reports, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the teacher for grading answer sheets without even going through the answers.
The videos show the teacher sitting in a classroom with other evaluators and casually awarding marks to the students. HT.com couldn’t independently verify when or where the video was taken.
One of the videos was shared by X handle @BiharTeacherCan with a caption in Hindi. When translated to English, it reads, “A reel of a PPU exam paper being checked went viral on Instagram, resulting in an FIR being filed against the teacher.”
In this video shared on X handle @ChapraZila, the teacher can be seen gesturing to someone behind the camera to focus the camera on the answer sheet she is assessing.
These videos quickly went viral on social media and elicited numerous responses from people over the quality of evaluation by the teachers.
An individual said, “Strict action should be taken against her.”
