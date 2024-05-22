 FIR against 4 Bihar government school teachers after photo with RJD candidate goes viral | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
FIR against 4 Bihar government school teachers after photo with RJD candidate goes viral

BySandeep Bhaskar
May 22, 2024 03:22 PM IST

The four teachers are accused of taking part in electioneering and their photograph with a candidate has gone viral on social media, police said

BETTIAH: A first information report (FIR) has been filed against four government school teachers in Bihar for violation of the model code of conduct after a photograph emerged in which they were seen with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate at the election office, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the FIR was registered on a complaint by the education department officer (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police said the FIR was registered on a complaint by the education department officer (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A case has been registered against the four teachers by the Pathakhauli police on a complaint by the Bagaha 2 block education officer Vijay Kumar Yadav’s complaint. Deepak Yadav is contesting from the Valmikinagar seat on a Rashtriya Janata Dal ticket.

“The four teachers are accused of taking part in electioneering and their photograph with a candidate has gone viral on social media. Further investigation into the matter is on,” said Bagaha sub divisional police officer Kumar Devendra.

The four teachers were from different schools and have been identified as Sanjay Kumar, Bholanath Yadav, Vinod Ram Paswan and Sunil Kumar Yadav.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / FIR against 4 Bihar government school teachers after photo with RJD candidate goes viral

