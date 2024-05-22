FIR against 4 Bihar government school teachers after photo with RJD candidate goes viral
The four teachers are accused of taking part in electioneering and their photograph with a candidate has gone viral on social media, police said
BETTIAH: A first information report (FIR) has been filed against four government school teachers in Bihar for violation of the model code of conduct after a photograph emerged in which they were seen with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate at the election office, police said on Wednesday.
A case has been registered against the four teachers by the Pathakhauli police on a complaint by the Bagaha 2 block education officer Vijay Kumar Yadav’s complaint. Deepak Yadav is contesting from the Valmikinagar seat on a Rashtriya Janata Dal ticket.
“The four teachers are accused of taking part in electioneering and their photograph with a candidate has gone viral on social media. Further investigation into the matter is on,” said Bagaha sub divisional police officer Kumar Devendra.
The four teachers were from different schools and have been identified as Sanjay Kumar, Bholanath Yadav, Vinod Ram Paswan and Sunil Kumar Yadav.
