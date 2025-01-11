Menu Explore
Saturday, Jan 11, 2025
Voice artist flips the script on spam caller offering credit card, internet praises her wit

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Jan 11, 2025 12:45 PM IST

Voice artist pranked a spam caller with witty voice modulation, leaving him flustered.

Spam calls from banks offering loans or credit card deals can be a nuisance, but one voice artist found a hilarious way to handle them. Tanya Nambiar, a professional voice artist, turned the tables on a spam caller in a video that has gone viral on Instagram. Instead of ignoring the call or simply declining the offer, Nambiar used her talent for voice modulation to prank the unsuspecting telemarketer.

Voice artist cleverly pranked a spam caller with her voice modulation skills.(Instagram/tanya_nambiar)
(Also read: Scammer pretending to be a police officer left shocked when real cop answers his call: 'Ye kaam chhod do bhai')

Turning the tables on the caller

In the video, Nambiar answers a call from a bank representative promoting "special credit card offers." Rather than hanging up, she decides to add some humour to the situation. When the caller asks if she’s interested in the offer, Nambiar responds with a twist, asking, “Are you lonely and looking for a friend?” She then instructs him to “press one” if he wants to chat further.

The confused caller, likely caught off-guard, presses one. Nambiar continues the playful prank, keeping her tone light but mischievous. However, the joke takes a turn when the caller, seemingly flustered, utters a swear word and abruptly disconnects the call.

Watch the clip here:

(Also read: Man scams scammer, convinces fraudster to send him 20. Here’s how)

Internet reacts to the viral prank

Since being uploaded, the video has amassed nearly six million views, with users flooding the comments section with laughter and praise for Nambiar’s creativity. The clip struck a chord with many who have experienced similar spam calls, inspiring some to consider pulling their own pranks.

One user commented, “This is brilliant! I’m definitely trying this next time.” Another quipped, “Finally, someone gave them a taste of their own medicine!” Others applauded Nambiar’s witty approach, calling it “funny” and “a must-watch.”

Some viewers shared their own frustrations with spam calls, with one remarking, “I’ve always wanted to prank them back but never thought of something this clever!” Another user laughed, “This is gold—he pressed one! I can’t stop watching.”

Not all reactions were light-hearted, though. A few expressed sympathy for telemarketers, with one user noting, “These callers are just doing their jobs, but this was still hilarious!”

