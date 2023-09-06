India or Bharat? X abuzz with memes over speculations of name change

After an image of a G20 dinner invite that carried the name of 'The President of Bharat', went viral on social media, it triggered speculations that India's name is being changed to Bharat.

Bharat memes started trending on X after rumors of India's name change. (Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the speculations of India being renamed spread like wildfire, many people took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts and views on it in the form of memes. (Also Read: 'India' accepted name for our country, changing it to 'Bharat' not required, says Siddaramaiah)

Check out some of the memes here:

An individual mentioned how institutes would have to rename themselves.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another X user imagined the reaction of I.N.D.I.A. alliance.

Here are a few other reactions:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the special session of Parliament from September 18-22, the Union government could put forward legislation to officially rename India to Bharat. Although, till now, there is no official confirmation of the introduction of the renaming bill.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON