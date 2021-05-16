Home / Trending / India, the missing Bengal tiger, found unharmed in Houston
India, the missing Bengal tiger, found unharmed in Houston

"We got him and he is healthy," said Houston Police Department (HPD) Major Offenders Commander Ron Borza.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 06:50 PM IST
The image shows the rescued Bengal tiger India.(Twitter/@houstonpolice)

A Bengal tiger named India that went missing in the US state of Texas, has been found unharmed and now transferred to one of the animal shelter in Houston.

"We got him and he is healthy," said Houston Police Department (HPD) Major Offenders Commander Ron Borza.

"In no way shape or form, should one have an animal like that in any household. That animal is only nine months old and already wrights 175 pounds. Full-grown that animal can get to 600 pounds. It still has its claws and could do a lot of damage if it decided to. Luckily for us, he is very tamed and he will be going to a sanctuary tomorrow," Borza added.

On Monday morning, a Bengal tiger named India was last spotted prowling around the front yard of a house in Texas's west Houston neighborhood.

Earlier, a panicked resident had told police that the tiger had a collar around its neck and was staring at the residents.

Previously, 26-years-old Victor Hugo Cuveas was taken into custody by authorities after being identified as the tiger's owner.

According to Texas law, tigers can technically be owned as pets as long as the owner is able to obtain a certificate of registration. Cuevas also owns two monkeys, but they are under 30 pounds and therefore are abiding by Texas state law.

