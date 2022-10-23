India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022: Twitter reacts as ‘King Kohli’ leads India to victory

India locked horns against Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia today. The action-packed match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan resulted in India's victory by four wickets. And as expected, people took to Twitter to share varied posts on the last over thriller. Many even hailed Virat Kohli's sensational knock of 82 off 53 balls, including six fours and four sixes, that led to India's victory over Pakistan in Melbourne. We have compiled a few tweets below.

"The KING is back. Take a bow, Virat Kohli," wrote ICC while tweeting a picture of Virat Kohli sitting on what appears to be a throne.

An individual posted the winning moment of today's India vs Pakistan match. In it, one can see an emotional Virat Kohli running in joy to celebrate India's win.

Here's what Hardik Pandya said after India won the opening match against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022.

Film director SS Rajamouli also hailed Virat Kohli's power-packed performance.

"Yaayyyy…Happyyy Deepawali," wrote Virender Sehwag while tweeting a picture of Virat Kohli.

Suresh Raina tweeted about today's thrilling India vs Pakistan match with two pictures.

A Twitter user shared a GIF that says 'Ham Jeet Gaye'.

"Pretty high on emotions," shared another user on Twitter.

"When the kingdom falls, the king rises… Take a bow King Kohli," tweets Amit Mishra with an image.

Today's match was a thriller knock-off between India and Pakistan as both sides wanted to open their ICC Men's Two World Cup 2022 campaign on a high note by registering a win.

