Indian acrobats impress America’s Got Talent judges with performance to Deva Shree Ganesha

A video of a group of acrobats performing to the song Deva Shree Ganesha at America’s Got Talent has gone viral. The video, posted on the show’s official YouTube channel, also captures the reactions of the judges to the performance of this team from India.

The image shows Indian acrobats performing to Deva Shree Ganesha in front of America’s Got Talent judges. (YouTube/@America's Got Talent)

“Warrior Squad flew all the way from India for this stellar performance! Warrior Squad performs to Deva Shree Ganesha,” reads the caption posted along with the video on YouTube.

The video opens to show the team of acrobats dressed in all-white outfits. Throughout the video, they go on to show their incredible performance with the song Deva Shree Ganesha from Hrithik Roshan’s film Agneepath playing in the background. They performed in front of judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara.

Take a look at this video of the Indian acrobats:

The video was posted just a day ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 2.2 lakh views and counting. Additionally, the share has received tons of comments from people.

How did YouTube users react to this video of the Indian acrobats at AGT?

“They are INSANE!!! Let’s go Warrior Squad!!! This was amazing! They need to go through to the finals!” posted a YouTube user. “Literal goosebumps through the screen, can't imagine what people felt watching it live,” added another. “They are very brave, skilled and talented. I widened my eyes apprehensively and observed. It is an act of high physical risk. They deserve to go to the finals!” joined a third. “Incredible performance! Would definitely pay to see them live!” wrote a fourth.

