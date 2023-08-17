Indian artist creates smallest wooden spoon, breaks Guinness World Record

Sashikant Prajapati, a 25-year-old artist from Bihar, India, has broken the world record for creating the smallest wooden spoon. Measuring just 1.6 mm (0.06 in), the spoon surpassed the previous record of 2 mm (0.07 in) set in 2022 by another Indian artist Navratan Prajapati Murtikar. An individual holding world’s smallest wooden spoon between fingers. (Guinness World Records)

After smashing the world record, Prajapati told Guinness World Records (GWR), “Making a spoon from wood is quite easy, but making the world’s smallest wooden spoon is quite a tough job.”

“I failed so many times while practising. It also happened that I completed up to 99% of an artwork, and then it broke, so I had to start from scratch,” he told GWR.

Take a look at the world’s smallest wooden spoon here:

The image shows the world's smallest wooden spoon, created by Sashikant Prajapati, on the nib of a pen. (Guinness World Records)

According to the record-keeping organisation, in order to qualify for this particular record, the spoon needed to be a proportional replica of a standard wooden spoon with a clear bowl and handle.

Sashikant Prajapati achieved his first Guinness World Records title in 2020 for carving the most chain links from pencil lead. He broke this record twice - first in 2020 with a total of 126 links, then with 236 in 2021. However, Kaviyarasan Selvam from India surpassed this achievement by carving 617 lead links earlier this year.

