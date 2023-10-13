Indian Army installs first ever mobile tower at Siachen Glacier

A mobile tower has been installed for the first time at Siachen Glacier, the world's highest battlefield. The Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army shared this news on X. This tower was installed by the Indian Army in collaboration with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). Minister Devusinh Chauhan and industrialist Anand Mahindra also took to X to laud the significant development.

Mobile tower installed at the Siachen Glacier. (X/@Fire and Fury Corps)

"#Siachen Warriors in collaboration with BSNL established first ever BSNL BTS at forward posts of the highest battlefield on 06 October to extend mobile communication for the soldiers deployed at more than 15,500 feet," wrote the official handle of Fire and Fury Corps. The page also shared a few pictures of the mobile tower. (Also Read: ‘Yudh Abhyas’: Indian, US Army carry out joint training in Alaska)

Take a look at the post shared by Fire and Fury Corps here:

Union Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan also took to X to share about this incredible development. He wrote, "BSNL with Siachen Warriors installs first-ever mobile tower at Siachen Glacier. Now our heroes can talk to their near and dear ones at their convenience. Kudos to @BSNLCorporate and #SiachenWarriors."

Anand Mahindra also shared how this “seemingly small event in our turbulent world” is in fact a “big news.” He wrote, “These are photos shared by @devusinh of the first ever mobile tower installed in Siachen! A seemingly small event in our turbulent world. But it means our Jawans who put their lives on the line every single day on the world’s highest battlefield to defend us are now strongly connected to their families. For them, this device is as important as the Vikram Lander. To me, this is really BIG news.”

The post by Fire and Fury Corps was shared on October 12. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 11,000 views and several likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "Fantastic job done by 14 Corps. Much needed at those heights."

A second added, "My salute to the forces and people there."

A few others also said "Jai Ho," and "Jai Hind."

