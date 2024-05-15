 Indian boy honoured by Dubai police for returning tourist’s lost watch: ‘High moral standards’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian boy honoured by Dubai police for returning tourist’s lost watch: ‘High moral standards’

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 15, 2024 02:53 PM IST

The police said the Indian boy's gesture reflects "the high moral standards and security prevalent in the UAE".

An Indian boy based in Dubai was honoured by the city’s police for his admirable action. He returned a watch that he found while roaming with his father. The Dubai Tourist Police Department awarded the kid for his “honesty and good judgement”.

The image shows police authorities giving a certificate to the Indian boy who returned a tourist's lost watch. (X/@DubaiPoliceHQ)
The image shows police authorities giving a certificate to the Indian boy who returned a tourist's lost watch. (X/@DubaiPoliceHQ)

The police department took to X to share about this incredible child, Muhammad Ayan Younis. “Dubai Police Honours Child for Honesty After Returning Tourist's Lost Watch,” they wrote.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read: Indian man debunks 6 'myths' about Dubai, says 'modest lifestyle' possible according to income

They also shared a picture of Brigadier Khalfan Obeid Al Jallaf, Director of the Tourist Police Department, his deputy, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Abdul Rahman, and Captain Shahab Al Saadi, Head of the Tourist Happiness Section, presenting the boy with a certificate. The post includes a blog link about the incident.

Take a look at the post here:

The watch belonged to a tourist who lost it when he came to Dubai. When the watch was found, the tourist had already left for his homeland. However, Dubai police contacted the tourist and eventually reunited him with his watch. After getting his watch back, the tourist "expressed his immense satisfaction with Dubai's high level of security and integrity”.

What did the police say about Muhammad Ayan Younis?

Brigadier Al Jallaf said the kid’s behaviour reflects “high moral standards and security prevalent in the UAE.” He further encouraged others to take inspiration from Muhammad Ayan Younis.

Also Read: Dubai princess shares raw moments from birthing room: ‘Most memorable experience’. See pics from hospital

The kid used the smart lost and found services available at the Smart Police Stations (SPS) to return the watch to the police. It is a way through which owners can reconnect with their lost properties.

Last year, a man lost a wallet filled with $10,000 worth of US and European currency while taking a train from Ben-Gurion International Airport to Tel Aviv's Savidor Central Station in Israel. His first thought was that he had lost his money forever. However, to his surprise, the railway station authority located the wallet and returned it to him within a few hours.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Indian boy honoured by Dubai police for returning tourist’s lost watch: ‘High moral standards’

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On