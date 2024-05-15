Indian boy honoured by Dubai police for returning tourist’s lost watch: ‘High moral standards’

An Indian boy based in Dubai was honoured by the city’s police for his admirable action. He returned a watch that he found while roaming with his father. The Dubai Tourist Police Department awarded the kid for his “honesty and good judgement”. The image shows police authorities giving a certificate to the Indian boy who returned a tourist's lost watch. (X/@DubaiPoliceHQ)

The police department took to X to share about this incredible child, Muhammad Ayan Younis. “Dubai Police Honours Child for Honesty After Returning Tourist's Lost Watch,” they wrote.

They also shared a picture of Brigadier Khalfan Obeid Al Jallaf, Director of the Tourist Police Department, his deputy, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Abdul Rahman, and Captain Shahab Al Saadi, Head of the Tourist Happiness Section, presenting the boy with a certificate. The post includes a blog link about the incident.

Take a look at the post here:

The watch belonged to a tourist who lost it when he came to Dubai. When the watch was found, the tourist had already left for his homeland. However, Dubai police contacted the tourist and eventually reunited him with his watch. After getting his watch back, the tourist "expressed his immense satisfaction with Dubai's high level of security and integrity”.

What did the police say about Muhammad Ayan Younis?

Brigadier Al Jallaf said the kid’s behaviour reflects “high moral standards and security prevalent in the UAE.” He further encouraged others to take inspiration from Muhammad Ayan Younis.

The kid used the smart lost and found services available at the Smart Police Stations (SPS) to return the watch to the police. It is a way through which owners can reconnect with their lost properties.

Last year, a man lost a wallet filled with $10,000 worth of US and European currency while taking a train from Ben-Gurion International Airport to Tel Aviv's Savidor Central Station in Israel. His first thought was that he had lost his money forever. However, to his surprise, the railway station authority located the wallet and returned it to him within a few hours.