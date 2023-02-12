Indian bride attends practical exam wearing lab coat over her wedding dress

Reiterating the importance of education, a bride showed up for her practical exam in her wedding dress with a lab coat and a stethoscope around her neck. A video of the same was recorded and posted online. As expected, it has gone viral on social media platforms and received thunderous applause from netizens.

“Medicos life. Exam and wedding in one day,” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram. The video captures a bride named Shree Lekshmi Anil, a student of Bethany Navajeevan College of Physiotherapy, in a bright yellow coloured saree and heavy wedding jewellery. As she enters the class, she waves at other students and is met with laughter and cheers. A text insert on the video reads, “When bride attends the practicals.”

Watch the video below:

In a separate video, the bride can be seen studying for her practical exam on her way to the exam centre. As she reaches the college, one of her friends can be seen adjusting the pleats of her saree and putting a stethoscope around her neck. The bride can be seen putting on her lab coat over her wedding attire. She then enters the classroom. Towards the end of the clip, the bride can be seen coming out of the exam centre, hugging her mother and leaving for her wedding venue.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, both videos have raked up more than two million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also accumulated several comments.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments:

“Damn... I totally understand . My exams were so close to my wedding date. I thought even I had to go write exams on my wedding day ..but thankfully I was done with exams 3 days before the wedding,” wrote an Instagram user. Another shared, “No compromise with career. ” “Dedication,” posted a third. “All the best,” commented a fourth.

