Indian busker sings Mohammed Rafi's Kya Hua Tera Wada in London. Watch

Mohammed Rafi was one of the most prominent singers in the Indian music industry. Till this day, people can't help but hum the tunes of his songs and sing them on different occasions. Recently, an Indian busker was seen singing Kya Hua Tera Wada by Mohammed Rafi and Sushma Shrestha on the streets of London. This video has won people's hearts.

Indian busker sings Kya Hua Tera Wada in London.(Instagram/@vish.music)

The video was shared by artist and Instagram user @vish.music. In the clip, you can see him with a mic and speaker set up in the street. He soulfully sings Kya Hua Tera Wada. As he sings, people gather around him and watch him in awe. "Singing Mohammed Rafi songs at Hounslow," wrote Vish as he shared the video.

This video was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 32,000 times. Many have even shared comments on the post.

An individual posted, "Very nice, awesome song sung beautifully, you've done justice to it. I wish I was there listening to you live, but maybe one day!" Another person added, "Fantastic singing. " A third person wrote, "Can't wait to see you live one day. You have a soulful voice, #love from Spain. "