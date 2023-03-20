Indian busker sings Taare Zameen Par’s Maa in London. Crowd joins in

A video of an Indian busker performing a popular song from the 2007 musical drama Taare Zameen Par on the streets of London is winning people’s hearts. Shared on Instagram, the video captures the busker beautifully singing the tear-jerking song Maa with the crowd. While many enjoyed his performance and admitted ‘standing there with goosebumps,’ others were simply in awe of the soulful rendition. The song, which is a child’s ode to their mother, was penned by Prasoon Joshi. It was sung by Shankar Mahadevan, who also directed it along with Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonca. Vish singing Maa from Taare Zameen Par in London. (Instagram/@vish.music)

“How beautifully everyone sang this song together. Can imagine being here on my own, how hard it can be to survive abroad. Especially those who are students here. I just wanna thank my mother for supporting me in this journey. Please do call your mum everyday just to ask how she is and it’s Mother’s Day on 19th March in the UK. Happy Mother’s Day everyone and thanks for coming yesterday. Bless you,” read the caption written alongside the video shared on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has accumulated more than 3.6 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also received over 36,500 likes and numerous comments. Many shared that they got ‘goosebumps’ while listening to the song, while some added that it was a ‘magical evening’. A few also commented on how ‘beautiful’ the rendition is.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Standing there with goosebumps!!” posted an individual. Another added, “Was on a city trip in London. and bumped into you.. experienced this song live yesterday..you are amazing Vish! Loads of love from The Netherlands!” A third expressed, “Magical evening.” “Beautiful,” wrote a fourth. A fifth shared, “It’s soo beautiful.”