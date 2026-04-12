Indian company celebrates 50 years with Arijit Singh concert, videos go viral. Watch

India’s IT major HCL Group celebrated its 50th anniversary with an exclusive live concert by singer Arijit Singh on Saturday. The private event, organised for employees of HCLTech, marked five decades of the company’s journey from a startup to a global technology player.

Billionaire founder Shiv Nadar was also present at the event.(Instagram/@spoonofflavours)

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Videos from the celebration have since gone viral on Instagram, showing Arijit Singh performing some of his popular tracks for employees at the high-energy event.

One Instagram user shared the video with the caption, “Level hi alag hai boss. Feel, voice, vibe - sab next level.” Another user posted the clip, with the caption, “This is how HCL Technologies celebrates 50 years…Lights. Music. Arijit Singh on stage. Goosebumps.”

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{{^usCountry}} Billionaire founder Shiv Nadar was also present at the event. In one video, he was seen seated in a wheelchair, surrounded by children, waving at the audience as attendees cheered. “Shiv Nadar ji: 50 years of excellence,” one Instagram user wrote in the caption of the clip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Billionaire founder Shiv Nadar was also present at the event. In one video, he was seen seated in a wheelchair, surrounded by children, waving at the audience as attendees cheered. “Shiv Nadar ji: 50 years of excellence,” one Instagram user wrote in the caption of the clip. {{/usCountry}}

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Separately, Jayeeta M Sarkar, Director at HCL Healthcare, shared glimpses from the celebration on LinkedIn, calling it a “truly special milestone”. Reflecting on Nadar’s speech, she highlighted three key takeaways: organisations are built by people and their emotional ownership; leaders must think several steps ahead to anticipate outcomes; and fearlessness is essential, as self-imposed limits often hold individuals back more than a lack of resources.

“Standing there, listening to the national anthem, and reflecting on this journey—it was more than just a celebration. It was a moment of gratitude, belonging, and inspiration. Here’s to 50 years of legacy, and many more to come. Happy 50th, HCL!” Jayeeta Sarkar wrote.

HCL completes 50 years

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Founded in 1976 by Shiv Nadar and a group of five colleagues, HCL began its journey in a garage, initially manufacturing calculators and microprocessors. Over the decades, it evolved into a global IT services powerhouse. According to a report by Forbes, its flagship company, HCL Technologies, now reports revenues of $13.8 billion and ranks among India’s largest software services providers.

In 2020, Nadar stepped down as chairman of HCL Technologies, passing the leadership baton to his daughter, Roshni Nadar Malhotra. He currently serves as chairman emeritus and strategic advisor, continuing to guide the group’s long-term vision. According to Forbes, Shiv Nadar’s net worth stands at $31.5 billion as of April 12, 2026.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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