Indian couple returns after 10 years in Canada, explains OCI rules on jobs, taxes, property

After spending a decade in Canada, Sneha Khilwani and her family have moved back to India on Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status. In a recent Instagram video, Sneha, along with her husband, addressed some of the most common questions they received about working, paying taxes, buying property and staying in the country long-term. Sneha Khilwani and her family have moved back to India on OCI status. (Instagram/@snehafamilytales)

In the clip, Sneha explained that all four members of her family are Canadian citizens but now reside in India as OCI cardholders. While the status offers significant flexibility, it also comes with clear rules. So, the couple sat down to make a video addressing some of the most frequently asked questions.

The couple said one of the biggest concerns among Indians living abroad is employment. According to them, OCI holders are allowed to work freely in India with a few key exceptions. “You can’t work for the government, and you can’t work as journalists,” they noted, adding that private-sector opportunities remain open.

Taxes are another major worry for families earning across countries. Sneha clarified that income is taxed in the country where it is earned. “You pay taxes where you earn your income from, be it India or be it Canada,” they said. The couple also highlighted that India and Canada have a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement, ensuring the same income is not taxed twice. If taxes are paid in one country, the other recognises the payment and adjusts the liability accordingly.