Indian drag artist shares how their wife encourages, supports their art. Watch

To support one’s partner in their life choices and in the pursuit of whatever makes them happy, is everyone’s goal. This video that was shared by Humans of Bombay on their Instagram page, shows exactly that kind of a power couple. The video features a drag artist Patruni Sastry and their wife, who they adorably refer to as the ‘love of their life.’

The video, through text insertions throughout it, explains how Sastry realised they were pansexual in their twenties. Despite being bullied and called names by people who didn’t understand them, Sastry continued performing on stage and doing what they loved - dancing. ‘My wife encourages me to be myself!’ reads the first text in the video, as the couple can be seen in frame.

Today, they are married to their wife who supports them. Sastry is a risk analyst by profession and a drag artist by passion. The video ends with a shot of Sastry and their wife smiling for the camera. “I'm a drag artist married to the love of my life!” reads the caption to this heartwarming video. It is complete with a heart emoji.

Watch it here:

Since being shared on Instagram almost an hour ago, this video has already received more than 30,000 likes. It has also received various supportive comments from Instagram users.

Many took to the comments section to post clapping, heart and/or heart-eyed emojis. “Lovely,” commented an individual. “Inspiration, be yourself,” posted another, followed by a fire emoji. “More power to you,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?