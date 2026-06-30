Indian family vandalises Vietnam restaurant, gets violent with staff. Video sparks backlash

An Indian family was caught on CCTV vandalising a restaurant in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City, with the incident sparking further backlash over the behaviour of Indian tourists abroad. Footage shared by Aishwarya Khanna Singh, owner of Bombay Bites restaurant, shows children throwing tissue papers around the eatery — followed by an adult man smashing crockery on the floor and violently shoving an employee.

What happened at the Vietnam restaurant

An Indian family was filmed vandalising a restaurant in Vietnam (Instagram/@kaishwarya.s.98/reels)

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Aishwarya Khanna Singh shared details of the incident on Instagram along with CCTV footage that shows the Indian family in poor light.

According to Singh, the family was politely asked to stop their children from throwing tissue papers around the restaurant, which is located in Ho Chi Minh’s District 1 tourist area. Instead of cooperating, the Indian family turned hostile.

CCTV footage shows the children throwing tissues while exiting. A woman dragging a suitcase walked behind them. As they reach the exit, the man accompanying them turned around and dragged a table cloth off a table. He then picked up some items kept on the table and threw them on the floor.

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{{^usCountry}} A few seconds later, he was seen violently shoving an employee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A few seconds later, he was seen violently shoving an employee. {{/usCountry}}

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What the owner of Bombay Bites said

Singh shared the CCTV footage on Instagram while condemning the family’s behaviour. She said that two families walked into the restaurant and both the men were drunk.

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“A family was politely asked to stop their child from throwing tissues around the dining area. Instead of cooperation, the situation escalated—property was damaged, staff were disrespected, and responsibility was avoided under the claim of being an ‘influencer’,” she said.

“Let us be very clear: A restaurant is not a playground. Our staff are not targets for anger or entitlement. And influence does not place anyone above basic manners. Civic sense means teaching children accountability, respecting public property, and understanding that rules exist so everyone can enjoy the space safely and comfortably. When these values are ignored, it affects workers, other guests, and the business as a whole,” Singh added.

Calling out the family for lacking basic decency, the restaurant reiterated that it welcomed people of all backgrounds but did not tolerate disrespect.

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“We welcome guests from all backgrounds and cultures—but respect is non-negotiable. Damage, disorder, and intimidation will never be tolerated,” said Singh.

Family threatened staff

In the comments section, Golu Oswal, apparently a staff member, added that the family kept threatening them. “Hello guys, they kept threatening us throughout the incident. They said they had a large number of followers on Instagram and Facebook and that they would post videos about us on social media. They also threatened that they would get our restaurant shut down and continued to intimidate us in many different ways,” Oswal said.

“When they were leaving, we politely informed them that they had forgotten their bag. Instead of thanking us, one of the husbands raised his hand as if he was about to hit us. It was the first time in my life that I had experienced something like that,” he added.

Video sparks backlash

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The video has sparked massive backlash on social media, with calls to ‘name and shame’ the influencer.

“Such gross behavior displayed by this family. I hope your staff member is okay,” wrote one person.

“This incident proves there should be a dedicated chapter of civic sense for Indians,” another said.

“Such obnoxious behavior. As a business owner, I would definitely have this investigated. They touched the waiter aggressively - idk what the criminal code of Vietnam says but battery is punishable in India, not to mention vandalizing your property for absolutely no reason whatsoever,” a third opined.