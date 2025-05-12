Indian man blasted for disturbing street prank with fake beer: ‘This is harassment’

An Indian prankster is facing social media’s wrath for a prank where he pretended to throw a mug of beer at a strange woman. His video, shared on the ‘Prank Buzz’ Instagram page, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. A prankster's fake beer prank has been widely criticised on social media.(Instagram/@prankbuzz)

The widely-criticised prank

In the video, the man was seen standing on a road with heavy footfall - possibly outside a college as many of the young pedestrians were seen holding bags. The man himself held a mug of beer in his hands.

He was seen approaching a group of college-aged girls and asking them if they had any water. One girl helpfully checked her bottle and told him that she didn’t have any water. The man then suddenly pretended to throw his beer at her - leading her to react with shock.

It was revealed then that the mug of beer was fake - it did not hold any beer, but was instead filled with fake beer that cannot come out.

Nevertheless, the target of his prank was not amused. She proceeded to yell at the man. “It’s not funny,” she was heard saying several times in the video that has now gone viral online. The girl also found support from other women who immediately stopped and criticised the prankster.

The reactions

The prankster did not just face censure from the target of his ‘unfunny’ prank - thousands of social media users also came together to criticise him. The video was widely circulated on platforms like Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Reddit.

Many viewers slammed the man, saying that his prank felt mean in a country with a high rate of crimes against women and particularly high incidents of acid attacks.

“As if facing harassment, catcalling and eve teasing on the streets as a woman isn't enough. Now you have to worry about these idiot pranksters too,” wrote one X user.

“I would have slapped him hard,” another X user declared. A third called the prankster a “loser”.

“This is not a joke, nor is it funny. This is harassment,” a viewer opined.