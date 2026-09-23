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Indian man breaks down cost of living in Australia, reveals 2.6 lakh monthly spend

The man shared that his average monthly income eventually reached around $10,000 (around ₹6.7 lakh) before tax, or approximately $7,500 after tax.

Updated on: Sep 23, 2026, 18:35:52 IST
By Bhavya Sukheja
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An Indian man living in Sydney recently shared a detailed breakdown of his income and monthly expenses, offering a glimpse into how much he earned and saved during his time in Australia. Taking to Instagram, Divyaj Gautam, who goes by @psych.actually on the platform, shared that he is leaving Australia in 18 days and decided to share the “actual numbers” from his time in the country.

The man shared that his average monthly income eventually reached around $10,000 (around ₹6.7 lakh) before tax. (Unsplash/Representational image)
The man shared that his average monthly income eventually reached around $10,000 (around ₹6.7 lakh) before tax. (Unsplash/Representational image)

In the clip, Gautam revealed that his first job in Australia was at an Indian grocery store, where he worked six days a week and earned around $500 ( 34,000) per week. He then took up a retail job that paid approximately $1,100 ( 75,000) a week and started his own practice as a psychosocial risk consultant, earning around $3,000 (around 2 lakh) a month per client.

Gautam shared that his average monthly income eventually reached around $10,000 (around 6.7 lakh) before tax, or approximately $7,500 (approximately 5 lakh) after tax.

Gautam then broke down his monthly expenses in Sydney. He said that he spent around $2,400 (around 1.62 lakh) on rent, $350 ( 24,000) on utilities, $500 ( 34,000) on groceries, $100 (around 7,000) on his gym membership and between $500 and $600 ( 34,000 to 40,000) on going out.

“That’s roughly $3,900 (around 2.6 lakh) to live here,” he said, adding that this left him with around $3,600 a month (approximately 2.4 lakh), which he said he saved almost entirely.

“I’d rather land in India with a cushion than with a plan,” Gautam said.

In the caption of the post, Gautam described the figures as the “actual numbers” and again listed his income and expenses. “18 days till I leave Sydney. The actual numbers,” he wrote.

He said the two jobs he initially took paid him based on the hours he worked, while his consulting practice allowed him to earn from his professional skills. “The two jobs paid me for my hours. The consulting pays me for a service. Same city, same me, that’s the only thing that changed,” he wrote.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavya Sukheja

Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.

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