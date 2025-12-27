Indian man captures 4:45 am reality in Dubai as workers board buses: ‘Dubai ka halat yeh hai’

An Indian man living in Dubai has triggered a wide discussion on social media after sharing a video that captures the early morning routine of migrant workers in the city. An Indian man in Dubai shared a video of workers boarding buses before dawn.(Instagram/pankaj__7755)

The clip, posted by a man named Pankaj Chauhan, shows a long queue of workers wearing safety helmets as they board buses at around 4.45 am. The scene appears to be from a labour accommodation area, where workers assemble before being transported to their respective worksites.

Early morning scene goes viral

While recording the video, Chauhan can be heard commenting on the situation, saying, “Dubai ka halat ye hai”, which loosely translates to, “This is the condition in Dubai”. His remark, paired with the visuals of workers lining up before sunrise, struck a chord with many viewers.

The video has garnered more than 6 lakh views, with users reacting strongly to the realities of migrant life shown in the clip. Many viewers said the scene highlighted the sacrifices made by people who leave their homes and families to earn a livelihood abroad.

Social media reacts

The comment section quickly filled with emotional responses and personal reflections. One user wrote, “Nothing is better than our India, and nothing is more important than our family. Whatever we wish to earn or achieve should be done while staying with our family, not by going far away from home.” Another shared a similar experience, saying, “It is the same situation in Saudi Arabia as well. I also lived like this for seven years.”

Several users stressed the importance of family over financial gain. One comment read, “Earn money, but stay with your home and family. Standing together in happiness and hardship is what truly matters.” Another user added, “If people in India have so many complaints, they should take a look at this.”

