Indian man goes from delivering pizzas in Australia to owning 3 restaurants, house, BMW

An Indian man has gone from working at a pizza shop in Australia to becoming an Australian citizen who runs a successful business and owns a house in the country, all in the space of 11 years. The man’s story was shared by his brother-in-law, entrepreneur Vineeth K, on the social media platform X.

From delivering pizzas to businessman

The story of a delivery worker who went on to become a successful businessman. (Representational image)

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Vineeth revealed that his brother-in-law went to Australia 11 years ago to study. After completing his education, he could not land a job in his field and began working at a pizza shop full-time. His duties also included delivering pizzas to customers.

In just three years, he managed to save enough money to invest in a pizza franchise. “He got a full-time job at a pizza shop, started working, and 3 years later, with a partnership and some funds, took up a pizza franchise,” Vineeth said.

(Also read: Swiggy rider's success story: How Ajit Kumar went from college dropout to crorepati)

Becoming an Australian citizen

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{{^usCountry}} During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian man returned to India and got married. He later took his wife to Australia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian man returned to India and got married. He later took his wife to Australia. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, his pizza franchise prospered and he managed to buy two more franchises. Today, he owns not just three restaurants but also his own house in Australia, along with a BMW car.

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He has also built a house in Hyderabad and flown his parents to Australia, Vineeth said.

Vineeth shared his brother-in-law’s story on X to celebrate his success as he became an Australian citizen. “My extended brother-in-law received Australian citizenship for himself and his family this week,” he wrote.

“He worked his a** off delivering pizzas in the early days. Seeing this kind of journey and success is really infectious,” the X user concluded.

(Also read: 56-year-old Noida man laid off after 14 years now works as delivery rider, internet calls his story 'powerful')

Internet reacts

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“Such a wonderful story of how hard work and determination beats educational qualification,” wrote one X user in the comments section.

“This is only possible in Australia. In India population and competition is too high,” another opined.

“You don’t need to highlight no merit thing. It’s totally fine to deliver, pizzas and be successful in life,” a user added.

“That's the thing, these countries provide opportunities to excel. You can work hard and prove your skills, you can grow,” another person agreed.