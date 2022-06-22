Indian man holds yoga pose for nearly 30 minutes, creates world record. Watch

Are you someone who loves keeping a track of the various world records? Do you often find yourself scrolling through the social media pages managed by Guinness World Records (GWR)? If your answers to the questions are yes and yes, then here is a video that may entertain you. The clip shows a man bagging the record for holding a yoga pose, referred to as scorpion position, for nearly 30 minutes.

“Longest time to hold the scorpion position 29 min 04 sec by Yash Mansukhbhai Moradiya,” the organisation wrote while posting the video. In a blog, they also mentioned that Moradiya hails from India and completed the record on February 22 while in Dubai. They also added why the attempted the record. “Yash achieved this record title as a personal achievement as well as to raise more awareness about yoga,” they added.

GWR also added that they shared it to celebrate International Yoga Day which is observed on June 21 every year.

Take a look at the video that shows the man doing the pose with perfection:

The video has been posted about 20 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 1.1 lakh views and counting. The share has also accumulated nearly 7,400 likes. The video prompted people to post various comments.

“Wow!!” wrote an Instagram user. “Proud of you,” shared another. “Congratulations brother,” expressed a third.

