Indian man in Europe reveals harsh reality students face abroad: ‘Loans, low-paid jobs and constant pressure’

Moving abroad for higher education is often viewed as an opportunity to build a successful career and enjoy a better quality of life. However, an Indian man living in Europe has highlighted the financial, academic and emotional challenges many international students face after leaving behind a relatively comfortable life in India.

An Indian man shared how loans, part-time jobs and social pressure made life difficult for students abroad. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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(Also read: No PR, no job, family taunts: Shattering story of 26-year-old Canada returnee)

In a video shared on Instagram, Rahul Mahajan claimed that Indian students often spend a substantial amount of money to move overseas, only to find themselves struggling to balance their studies, part-time jobs and mounting financial responsibilities.

‘They have to do all kinds of work’

Speaking about the reality of student life abroad, Mahajan said, “The condition of Indian students is the worst here in foreign countries and in Europe. They spend so much money to come here, and all day long in [foreign countries], they have to work, which they would never have to do in India. Okay?”

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{{^usCountry}} He added that students are required to take up different kinds of jobs, regardless of how demanding or unfamiliar the work may be. According to him, restrictions on the number of hours international students are permitted to work make it difficult for them to earn enough to manage their expenses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that students are required to take up different kinds of jobs, regardless of how demanding or unfamiliar the work may be. According to him, restrictions on the number of hours international students are permitted to work make it difficult for them to earn enough to manage their expenses. {{/usCountry}}

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“And no matter how small the job is, such money can never be made because you only get to work 20 hours a month... 20 hours a week, and even then, you have to do all kinds of work,” he said.

Loans and expectations add to pressure

Mahajan further said that many students move abroad after taking education loans, which adds another layer of stress to their lives. While trying to cover accommodation, food and other living expenses, they must also worry about repaying the money borrowed for their education.

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“Some money cannot be completed, loans are taken from there, and there is pressure to pay off that loan. From every side, people's taunts about when they are going to return—that NRI status is on their heads—they live under that pressure too. On top of that, they have to complete their studies and go through the citizenship process,” he added.

(Also read: Indian student in US considers return after failing to secure permanent job: ‘I have a loan to pay off’)

The video was shared with the caption, “Many Indian students who lived a comfortable life in India end up taking on menial jobs after moving abroad.”

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Watch the clip here:

Social media users agree

The clip prompted several users to support Mahajan’s observations. “Yes, I agree with you,” one person wrote. “This is very true,” another commented. A third user said, “I completely support what you said,” while another added, “This is right.”

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