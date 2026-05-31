Indian man in Paris warns students abroad against comfort zone trap: ‘It quietly kills your biggest dreams’

An Indian man in Paris has shared a motivational message for students and young professionals who move abroad, warning that the comfort zone can become one of the biggest obstacles in their career growth.

An Indian man said comfort zones abroad quietly held back students from achieving bigger dreams. (Instagram/dangvishwasinparis)

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Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Vishwas Dang, posted a video in which he spoke about how many students arrive abroad with big dreams, but later get caught in the security of part time or odd jobs.

“Do you know what the most dangerous thing about life abroad is? It’s your comfort zone. When students come from India or anywhere, really, when students come abroad, they are highly passionate. They say, 'We will do any kind of work, as long as we can cover our daily expenses.' And so, they take up part time jobs,” he said in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} Dang explained that while such jobs help students manage their expenses during their studies, the problem begins when they continue in the same work even after completing their education. ‘You will have to take some risks’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dang explained that while such jobs help students manage their expenses during their studies, the problem begins when they continue in the same work even after completing their education. ‘You will have to take some risks’ {{/usCountry}}

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“These part time jobs are manageable alongside their studies. But once they finish their studies, that same part time, odd job turns into a full time job. This happens because they have already settled into it; they've made good friends there, and they think, 'Let my life just keep going the way it is.' No, you shouldn’t do that, brother. Never do that,” he said.

He urged students to keep applying for better opportunities connected to their field of study and not become too comfortable with work that does not match their long term goals.

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“You will have to take some risks. Along with that, you need to keep applying for better jobs, good jobs that are related to your studies. Or, if you want to start a business, you have to go crazy after it. Take risks, leave [the old job],” he added.

Dang further said that people who want to achieve something big must be willing to step out of their comfort zone. “But you will have to leave your comfort zone to achieve something big. So just keep working hard, keep following me, and keep living a great life!” he said.

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The clip was shared with the caption, “Sometimes comfort zones quietly destroy dreams.”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to the video

The video received several reactions from viewers, many of whom agreed with his message. One user wrote, “You provide such a good dose of motivation every day.” Another said, “Even in my part time job, there are moments when I question why I'm doing work that's not even in my field and why I'm still not getting the opportunities I'm aiming for. But I've learned to keep moving forward and continue putting in the effort. One thing I know for sure is that we'll make it eventually!”

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A third user shared, “True, bro. I've been working part time at an Indian restaurant for the past 1.5 years. It has helped me earn an income, but now I've finally decided to take a chance on myself. I'm leaving the job next month and focusing on finding an internship in my field. It's a bit risky, but I feel it's the right step for my career growth.” Others reacted with comments such as “Yes youre right” and “I completely agree with you.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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