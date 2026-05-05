Indian man in San Francisco ‘solves mango shortage’, plans mango party amid high demand in US

An Indian-origin organiser in San Francisco is turning the growing demand for desi mangoes into a community celebration, announcing the return of a popular mango-themed gathering later this month. The post, which has been circulating widely online, puts spotlight on how interest in Indian mango varieties continues to rise, even outside the country.

The post adds that “the 4th annual sf mango party is happening end of month. (X@darshil)

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Sharing the update on social media, the organiser wrote, “last year we put some of the best minds at work to solve the mango shortage and we’re BACK.” The post adds that “the 4th annual sf mango party is happening end of month,” inviting people to join by messaging or replying with their favourite type of mango.

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{{^usCountry}} The post, combined with photos from previous gatherings, shows groups of people enjoying mangoes outdoors in a picnic-style setting, reinforcing the cultural connection many associate with the fruit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post, combined with photos from previous gatherings, shows groups of people enjoying mangoes outdoors in a picnic-style setting, reinforcing the cultural connection many associate with the fruit. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Importers say the rush for Indian mangoes is relentless during their brief season, with demand pouring in at all hours. Sameer Phanase, who operates an import business in Virginia, noted that shipments disappear almost as soon as they arrive, according to a report by WSJ. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Importers say the rush for Indian mangoes is relentless during their brief season, with demand pouring in at all hours. Sameer Phanase, who operates an import business in Virginia, noted that shipments disappear almost as soon as they arrive, according to a report by WSJ. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For sellers, finding buyers isn’t the challenge. Phanase shared that even his FedEx delivery driver, who grew up eating Mexican mangoes, now prefers Indian varieties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For sellers, finding buyers isn’t the challenge. Phanase shared that even his FedEx delivery driver, who grew up eating Mexican mangoes, now prefers Indian varieties. {{/usCountry}}

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Bhaskar Savani, who has been bringing Indian mangoes into the US since the ban was lifted in 2007, told WSJ that mango is a fruit needs no marketing. As he put it, “Mango sells itself… It’s the fruit of God.”

Social media reactions

The post has triggered a wave of nostalgia and excitement online, especially among those familiar with San Francisco’s Indian community events. One user commented, “brings me back to the sf fruitluck days,” recalling similar gatherings centred around seasonal fruits.

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Others expressed a sense of missing out. “Why do such things happen when I'm not around in SF!” one user wrote, highlighting the event’s appeal.

Some reactions were more personal and emotional, tying mangoes to memories. “My favorite mango is the kind my grandma peeled for me and sliced,” another comment read, reflecting how the fruit carries strong cultural and family associations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Trending Desk ...Read More The Trending Desk at HindustanTimes.com is a team of writers covering stories that spark conversations across the internet, from viral moments and celebrity updates to everyday news that gets people talking. Stay tuned for the latest buzz, trends and social media highlights. Read Less

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