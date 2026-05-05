Who is Claire Mazumdar? Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw names niece as Biocon successor, says ‘not hanging up my boots anytime soon’

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shared how she wants her niece Claire Mazumdar to be her successor. Claire, the founding CEO of Bicara Therapeutics, is the daughter of Ravi Mazumdar, brother of Mazumdar-Shaw. However, the Biocon founder has also clarified that she isn't planning to hang up her boots just yet. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and her niece Claire Mazumdar. (X/@kiranshaw, LinkedIn/Claire Mazumdar)

In an interview, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw set out a 5-year succession plan for her biotechnology group and identifying her niece as her successor.

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However, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw clarified that her niece would indeed succeed her but not immediately. "I am not hanging up my boots anytime soon, but I want Claire to succeed me in a very phased manner," Mazumdar-Shaw told Reuters.

“I am the sole owner of Biocon, and I need to make sure that I put it in good hands,” Mazumdar-Shaw told Fortune India in an interview.

She added, “I have seen my niece Claire as my successor, because I think she has proved to me that she can run a company.”

Who is Claire Mazumdar? Born to professors Ravi Mazumdar and Catherine Rosenberg, she also has a brother, Eric Mazumdar. The 37-year-old is a biotech specialist at the helm of NASDAQ-listed Bicara Therapeutics.

She completed her Bachelor of Science degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She went on to earn a PhD from Stanford University School of Medicine and an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Claire Mazumdar took over the role of Bicara’s CEO in 2018. Prior to that, she worked with venture capital firm Third Rock Ventures and medicine development company Rheos Medicines.

She is married to Thomas Roberts. He is a renowned oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in the US.

About Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw: Her company website describes her as “a first-generation entrepreneur and global business leader with over 4 decades of experience in biotechnology.”

She started her biotech journey in 1978 from a garage in India and over the years turned it into a billion-dollar company.

Born on March 23, 1953, in Bangalore, Karnataka, she was educated at Bangalore's Bishop Cotton Girls' High School, graduating in 1968, and then pursued a BSc from Bangalore University.

She was married to John Shaw, who died in 2022

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Her father, Rasendra Mazumdar, was the head brewmaster at United Breweries, and, taking his suggestion, she went on to get a PG Diploma in Malting and Brewing from the Ballarat Institute of Advanced Education in Melbourne, Australia. She also has several honorary degrees from prestigious institutions in India and abroad.

According to Forbes, her net worth is estimated at $3.3 billion.