Indian man says Germany’s 40-hour work week made him more productive than in India: 'I was working in chaos'

While long working hours are often seen as a sign of dedication in India, an Indian professional based in Germany says shorter work weeks can actually lead to better productivity. Taking to LinkedIn, Sahil Choudhary compared work culture in India and Germany, saying he now gets more work done in 40 hours in Germany than he did in 70 hours in India.

Many users agreed that long working hours do not always lead to better productivity.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In his post, Choudhary said Germany’s strict 40-hour work week forced him to change the way he worked and helped him become more focused and organised. He explained that in India, discussions were often spread across the day through constant follow-ups, calls and repeated meetings. In Germany, however, meetings are usually planned with clear agendas and decisions are made in a single discussion.

Choudhary also spoke about workplace distractions in India, mentioning random calls, gossip, reels and chai breaks. In contrast, he said people in Germany block “focus time, DND” on their calendars and colleagues respect those boundaries.

He further pointed out that in many Indian workplaces, work often extends late into the night because someone is always available. In Germany, he said employees are generally not expected to work beyond office hours, forcing teams to prioritise tasks better.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “I realised that I wasn’t working more in India, I was just working in chaos,” he wrote, adding that the 40-hour limit in Germany left “no room” for such work habits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I realised that I wasn’t working more in India, I was just working in chaos,” he wrote, adding that the 40-hour limit in Germany left “no room” for such work habits. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The post quickly gained traction online, with many users agreeing that long working hours do not always lead to better productivity.

One user wrote, “A lot of people wear long working hours like a badge of honour, when in reality it’s often just a sign of broken systems, constant interruptions and poor boundaries.”

“The biggest difference is often not the number of hours, it is how protected those hours are. Clear boundaries, focused discussions, and uninterrupted work blocks change how much can actually get done during the day,” commented another.

“Powerful insight !!! Productivity is rarely about longer hours; it’s about clarity, focus, and respecting boundaries. Structured workflows and outcome-driven culture can often achieve more than endless availability ever will. A valuable reminder for teams everywhere,” wrote a third user.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Exactly. We waste a lot of time meandering to the point where I am seeing people regularly working till 11 or 12 in the night. This is crazy. But somehow we have made it normal. People and offices in every country other than us get by with 9 hours. Why do we need more? This extra hours is not matched by output,” said another.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON