Indian Navy officers welcome bride to the ‘tribe’, video impresses Harsh Goenka

RPG group Chairperson Harsh Goenka is quite active on social media and shares posts that never fail to capture the attention of netizens. And his latest share is no different. The now-viral video captures Indian Navy officers welcoming a newlywed couple. What’s more, the officers added fun to the ceremony by challenging the groom to perform some exercises, including knuckle push-ups.

“That is how Indian Navy Officer Lt Neil and Parvathy got married. All three arms of the armed forces have their unique way to welcome the new bride into the tribe. So lovely!” wrote Harsh Goenka while posting a video on Twitter. The video captures newlywed couple Lt. Neil and Parvathy being welcomed by Navy officers with an arch of sabers. Lt Neil can also be seen doing high knee jumps, knuckle push-ups and chest pumps in order to cross the arch. All this while, the bride can be seen smiling and blushing.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted two days ago on Twitter, the share has accumulated over 1.2 lakh views. It has also amassed close to 3,000 likes and several retweets. Many also expressed their views in the post’s comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“I have experienced this in the case of my son Commander in the Indian Navy. In their welcome party, he did some other difficult task assigned by the seniors and colleagues,” posted an individual. “Marvellous simply marvellous system. Proving mettle before persons who matter,” shared another. “Don’t miss the sword,” commented a third. “Cute,” expressed a fourth. “Wow, this is lovely. A perfect video for the weekend!” wrote a fifth.

