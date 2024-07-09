Indian PhD scholar says Air India forgot to load her suitcase on flight from US, airline replies: ‘It’s been 36 hours'

Airline blunders can turn a trip into a nightmare, and people often take to social media to share such experiences with others. Adding to that list is an Indian PhD scholar who shared how Air India forgot to load her luggage, which left her without a proper outfit to wear to a wedding she was scheduled to attend. An Indian PhD scholar said she is scheduled to attend a wedding but has no clothes as Air India forgot to load her luggage on a flight from the US (Representational image). (Unsplash/cselfors)

X user Pooja Kathail, a Computational Biology PhD student at UC Berkeley, shared her woes on X. “W*F Air India... Took a direct flight sfo->blr yesterday and Air India never loaded my suitcase on the plane. It's been 36 hrs, and still no delivery estimate. And it took 40 tries to get them to even pick up the phone. Going to a wedding tomorrow and don’t have any clothes,” she wrote.

Her viral post received a response from the airline. They replied, “Dear Ms Kathail, we truly sorry for the delay and regret the inconvenience caused. Please DM us your PNR, PIR copy and bag tag for us to check with our airport/baggage team and get back to you with an update.”

Take a look at the posts here:

The image shows a customer's exchange with Air India on X. (X/@poojakathail)

Since being posted a day ago, the share has been viewed over 14,000 times. In addition, the share has received over 100 likes. People posted varied comments while sharing their reactions to the post.

What did X users say about this post on Air India?

“This seems to be an everyday thing now. Family members flew SFO - BLR last week same story. Bags came after days after many continuous follow up. People book AI due to direct flight, but now it's becoming a nuisance that is not worth the advantage of direct flight,” shared an X user.

Another added, “Going in Air India is a waste of time and money. Customer service is poor, the planes are quite old. Better to avoid for the next 3 to 4 years until the Tatas clean up the mess.”

A third joined, “The same happened with my family as well on the YYZ - DEL flight on July 4. 134 bags were left in Toronto. This seems to be a systematic problem.”

A fourth individual wrote, “Similar experience flying out from Chicago to Delhi. Bags came but very late so I couldn't catch the connecting flight. They rescheduled to the next day after running around from one incompetent AI employee to another. Air India is at least 20 years behind.”

Kathail, about eight hours ago, shared another X post where she expressed that she has yet to receive any communication from Air India about her missing luggage. “Still no word from Air India”, she wrote and tagged the airline’s CXO Rajesh Dogra.

Air India responded, “Dear Ms. Kathail, we have already conveyed the details to our baggage team for review. Please allow us some time to gather the necessary information and provide you an update.”

What are your thoughts on this post about Air India’s service?