...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Indian professionals cheer PM Modi’s WFH suggestion amid austerity call: 'No point burning fuel to office'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged work from home to reduce fuel consumption amid the West Asia conflict.

Updated on: May 11, 2026 09:59 am IST
By HT Trending Desk
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for a series of austerity measures, urging citizens to cut petrol and diesel consumption, postpone foreign travel and temporarily pause gold purchases amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting, at Secunderabad in Hyderabad, Telangana, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_10_2026_000836A)(PTI)

Speaking in Hyderabad, where he inaugurated multiple projects, Modi described the appeal as a national duty at a time when India imports more than 88% of the crude oil it processes, with global supply chains also under pressure due to the conflict.

(Also read: WFH, don't buy gold for a year: PM Modi's plan to combat US-Iran war impact)

PM Modi’s appeal

“In this time of global crisis, we have to make a resolution keeping duty paramount and fulfil it with complete dedication,” Modi said. “A big resolution is to use petrol and diesel sparingly. We must curb our use of petrol and diesel. In cities with Metro lines, we should decide to travel by Metro only. If we must use a car, then we should try to carpool.”

Employees were largely enthusiastic about the possibility of working from home, highlighting how they would save money as well as time.

“Tell my company for WFH, I’ll save half of my salary,” wrote one X user.

“I agree with WFH. There’s no point in burning fuel and going to the office to see people you never wanted to see,” another said.

“So, work from home might come back soon?” asked X user Sougat Chakraborty.

LinkedIn techie Rishika Gupta wrote: “PM modi urged citizens for work from home. In IT industry, it’s very much possible and ever more productive as well. What’s stopping us to do so?”

Several people pointed out that they work from office not by choice, but because it is mandated by their organizations.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Trending Desk

The Trending Desk at HindustanTimes.com is a team of writers covering stories that spark conversations across the internet, from viral moments and celebrity updates to everyday news that gets people talking. Stay tuned for the latest buzz, trends and social media highlights.

pm modi wfh
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Home / Trending / Indian professionals cheer PM Modi’s WFH suggestion amid austerity call: 'No point burning fuel to office'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.