Gurugram neurologist warns work from home culture is more of a disadvantage than an advantage: ‘More migraine cases…’

She said that working from home is, in fact, a bane, especially for new mothers who find the offer most lucrative. She also suggested what they should do to mitigate the ill effects and how the family of the workers should support them.

While this may have been considered a major boon in the early days, over the following years, the ‘disadvantages’ of the setting have slowly come to light. At present, it is the subject of an ongoing debate, in which Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, neurologist and general physician based in Gurugram, Haryana, weighed in on Instagram on April 12.

The turn of the decade in 2020 was eventful, to say the least. The Covid-19 pandemic forced society to take a leap into the future that in many ways it was unprepared for. One of the things that came with the package was the increased opportunity to work from home.

Why is work from home more disadvantageous? The reason behind Dr Sehrawat’s claim that work from home does more harm than good is that the culture has led to the rise of certain medical conditions in individuals. As a result of work from home, the physician has seen an increase in cases of:

Migraines

Headaches

Sleep issues

Neck pain Explaining why this is happening, Dr Sehrawat stated, “In my opinion, while working from home, an individual is unable to focus completely on either work or home.”

The effect on new mothers Dr Sehrawat noted that new mothers tend to find work-from-home opportunities more tempting, as it allows them to take care of their babies without sacrificing their careers.

“Women are very good at multitasking,” stated the neurologist. “However, while trying to take care of everything together, at some point, their own health takes the backseat.”

She insisted that the mothers need to be mindful of their own health as well. And it falls upon their families to provide them with the necessary support.

Family members need to step up in taking care of them, taking care of the babies when the mother is at work, as well as giving them time otherwise for sleep, rest, hobbies for mental health, and so on.

“So it has to be a collective effort, but you need to start taking care of your health a lot more,” is Dr Sehrawat’s message for the mothers.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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