AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 7 gut health mistakes that people keep making: Why eating healthy is not enough

Taking to Instagram on April 16, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, highlighted seven of them that we would do well to avoid.

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Maintaining good health does not require extreme efforts. It requires following simple healthy habits consistently. However, there are some habits which may appear harmless but can negate the positive impact of the good ones.

1. Treating every symptom with a probiotic Probiotics are live microorganisms that are found in fermented foods such as yoghurt, which, when consumed, are beneficial for gut health. However, according to Dr Sethi, probiotics are not the answer to all gut-related problems.

“Most probiotics don’t colonise long-term,” shared the gastroenterologist. “Only a few strains have condition-specific evidence. Up to 60 to 70 percent of over-the-counter probiotics lack strong clinical backing.”

2. Drinking water only when you feel thirsty Being hydrated is non-negotiable when it comes to maintaining good gut health. According to Dr Sethi, we should be drinking water at regular intervals instead of waiting to feel thirsty.

“Thirst is a late signal of dehydration,” he stated. “Even mild dehydration slows stool transit, and has been linked to increased constipation risk.”

3. Eating “healthy” foods the gut cannot handle Raw vegetables, onions and cruciferous foods are rich in fermentable carbohydrates (often categorised as FODMAPs), which are poorly absorbed by the small intestine. While they are not unhealthy foods per se, they are also not the best option for everyone, cautioned Dr Sethi.

“Up to 70 percent of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) patients improve on low-FODMAP-style approaches,” he added.

4. Fixing food but ignoring stress Eating healthy without paying attention to mental health is insufficient for maintaining good gut health. “Stress alters gut motility and the microbiome,” shared Dr Sethi. “You can’t out-eat a dysregulated gut-brain axis.”

The gut produces approximately 90 percent of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that influences mood, sleep, digestion, nausea, wound healing, bone health, blood clotting and sexual desire.

5. Eating too frequently to boost metabolism People often eat at very short intervals in an attempt to accelerate their metabolism. However, constant snacking shuts down the gut’s cleaning waves or migrating motor complex (MMC), which only activates after three to four hours of fasting.

6. Eating too fast Digestion starts in the mouth itself. The saliva is known to break down starch and begin the digestion of other food components. By eating food fast, the early digestion is bypassed, noted Dr Sethi. It also leads to an individual swallowing more air, which leads to more bloating. “Faster eaters have higher rates of bloating and reflux,” he stated.

7. Ignoring your morning urge to go Clearing the bowel regularly is a sign of good gut health. By ignoring the urge to sit on the toilet in the morning, an individual trains their gut to delay, which can lead to chronic constipation patterns, noted the gastroenterologist. “The gastrocolic reflex is strongest in the morning,” he shared.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.