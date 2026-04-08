Do you drink alcohol on long flights to help you sleep? Doctor warns why it is dangerous
A glass of red wine on a flight might help one fall asleep, but it comes with a number of serious health risks, explains Dr Sood.
Not everyone looks forward to flying, especially after the novelty of being airborne has worn off with repeated flights. Some prefer to take a nap so that they can hit the ground feeling refreshed after landing.
Also Read | Longevity doctor shares 7 reasons why fat loss can be difficult even with the right diet and exercise
Taking to Instagram on April 7, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, shared his opinion on a popular remedy to fall asleep during air travel - a large glass of red wine.
Effects of drinking alcohol on the plane to fall asleep
According to Dr Sood, one should rethink their position on consuming alcohol on a flight to fall asleep, as a recent study has shown multiple negative effects on the health of individuals caused by the action.
“A recent study found that consuming alcohol and then falling asleep on a plane led to a drop in blood oxygen levels as well as an increase in heart rate,” shared the physician.
He explained the phenomenon by saying that the air in a plane has less oxygen than the air we typically breathe. Drinking alcohol and then falling asleep further deteriorates the condition within the body.
“The study looked at two groups and mimicked the environment in a plane,” shared Dr Sood. It showed that the effects are worse in “those with preexisting heart and lung conditions, which can put them at higher risk.”
Alcohol reduces sleep quality
Dr Sood noted that while alcohol may help individuals fall asleep faster, it significantly lowers sleep quality. This aligns with what Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, shared on March 31 on Instagram, discussing the effects of alcohol on overall health.
According to Dr Vass, the negative effects of alcohol consumption on sleep are most immediate and most underestimated.
“Alcohol feels like a sleep aid. It isn't,” he explained. “It suppresses REM sleep and slow-wave deep sleep, the stages where your brain clears metabolic waste, consolidates memory, and regulates cortisol.”
Two drinks before bed can reduce sleep quality by up to 24 percent, even if the individual does not wake up mid-sleep, shared Dr Vass. Poor sleep leads to elevated cortisol levels and accelerated cellular ageing.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.