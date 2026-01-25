Indian scientist questions Silicon Valley techies who work ‘60 hours a week’ but escape city life on weekends
An Indian scientist sparked debate after questioning Silicon Valley techies who claimed to work 60 hours a week yet sought adventure by camping to feel alive.
An Indian based scientist living in California has sparked an animated discussion online after sharing his unconventional view of life in the United States. Taking to LinkedIn, Ram Swaminathan reflected on how his lifestyle often surprises people around him. He wrote, “You know, I’ve lived in the Bay Area for more than twenty five years, and I’ve never been to Lake Tahoe or Yosemite. And I have no plans.” According to him, this admission often invites disbelief, as people respond “as if I just announced I’m allergic to oxygen.”
Swaminathan clarified that his choice has little to do with disliking nature. “It is not that I dislike hiking; I am more of an urbanite and less of a nature buff,” he explained. Instead of long trails, his walks wind through neighbourhood streets filled with schools, cricket grounds, coffee shops and crosswalks. “Trees, birds, and blue sky, too,” he added, stressing that nature still exists within the city.
A satirical take on tech culture
In the post, Swaminathan offered a sharp and humorous critique of Bay Area tech culture. He wrote, “But here’s the thing about Bay Area techies. They claim to work sixty hours a week doing vibe coding in a multi million dollar home, then reward themselves by sleeping in a tent.” He questioned the irony of outsourcing daily chores while seeking authenticity through weekend camping. “The Roomba probably has a better work life balance than its owners,” he remarked, calling the trend both entertaining and puzzling.
Walking as a way of life
Swaminathan concluded by celebrating his everyday routines. “I run almost all my errands on foot within a three mile radius,” he wrote, adding that he gets all the exercise he needs from life itself. For him, walking past bakeries, greeting neighbours and returning home without stress defines fulfilment. “If that makes me weird, I’ll walk it off,” he concluded.
Online reactions pour in
The post drew a range of responses. One user wrote, “I go to Tahoe and Yosemite once a quarter… It’s a personal choice. Why? Meri marji.” Another commented, “I think a lot of people in the comments are missing the point. This isn’t an argument against Tahoe or Yosemite.” A third shared, “So well said, Ram. I grew up in Bombay and we adapted to many days of zero water supply.” Others echoed the sentiment with remarks like, “Very well said and very true,” and “I love walking everywhere to run errands.” One reader summed it up simply by calling the post “refreshingly honest.”
