Indian student in US considers return after failing to secure permanent job: ‘I have a loan to pay off’

An Indian student in the United States has highlighted the challenges of the current job market after struggling to secure stable employment for months.

The situation has been described as living paycheck to paycheck, with little scope to save or repay an education loan.(Pexels/Representational Image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a Reddit post, the student revealed coming to the US less than two years ago for a master’s degree and graduating into a difficult 2025 job market, with no full-time role despite nearly a year of searching.

According to the post, the student currently has a contract job, but income remains uncertain. Pay depends on the amount of work available, raising concerns about managing basic expenses such as rent.

The situation has been described as living paycheck to paycheck, with little scope to save or repay an education loan.

“I’m literally living paycheck to paycheck and can’t pay off loan/save,” the student wrote.

Also Read: Techie says laid-off big tech employees are making job hunt harder for freshers: ‘Not even getting rejection mails’

Stay or return dilemma:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} With OPT (Optional Practical Training) set to end in May, the student, despite being eligible for a STEM OPT extension through an e-verified employer, remains unsure about continuing in the US due to ongoing instability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With OPT (Optional Practical Training) set to end in May, the student, despite being eligible for a STEM OPT extension through an e-verified employer, remains unsure about continuing in the US due to ongoing instability. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Another option has also been offered. The employer said the student can switch to an international contractor role if returning to India, which may help save more money and repay the loan more easily than the current situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another option has also been offered. The employer said the student can switch to an international contractor role if returning to India, which may help save more money and repay the loan more easily than the current situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I do have a loan to pay off, but my current employer said that he can switch me to an international contractor,” the student wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I do have a loan to pay off, but my current employer said that he can switch me to an international contractor,” the student wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} But the student’s long-term goal is a PhD. Constant job rejections have been frustrating, and applying again and again without success has raised questions about whether to continue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But the student’s long-term goal is a PhD. Constant job rejections have been frustrating, and applying again and again without success has raised questions about whether to continue. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Should I persevere and stay here and continue job applications (I’ve done 1,000 by now!)? Or is it not worth it anymore?” the student adds.

Also Read: 27-year-old man leaves corporate job, starts homestays in Udaipur: ‘Time feels more in control’

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post. (Reddit)

Here's how people reacted to the post:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Reddit users reacted with mixed views, with many advising the student to prioritise financial stability and consider returning to India, while others encouraged making use of the STEM OPT opportunity and continuing the job search in the US.

One of the users commented, “Move back, I did, and I love it!”

A second user commented, “If you are not saving, then the stem opt is not a huge option to begin with.”

A third user commented, “Do stem opt. You'll at least learn and gain international experience.”

“Return back for now. Cut your losses. The job market is not going to improve anytime soon. Maybe try after 3-4 years if the situation improves,” another user commented.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON