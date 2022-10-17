Home / Trending / Indian teacher's musical way of teaching trigonometry to US students goes viral. Watch

Indian teacher's musical way of teaching trigonometry to US students goes viral. Watch

Published on Oct 17, 2022

The video that is gaining traction online shows Bala Reddy teaching trigonometry in a fun way to students in the US.

The image, taken from the video, shows the Indian teacher Bala Reddy teaching trigonometry to students in the US. (Twitter/@AK_Inspire)
By Arfa Javaid

Many find mathematics a complex subject as they need to memorise formulae after formulae to solve a problem. For instance, solving for x or y, finding the value of cos or sine, and determining the area of a pyramid or other geometrical shapes. Thus, to help students memorise formulas and make the subject easy and exciting, an Indian teacher Bala Reddy abbreviated and turned complex mathematical formulae and theorems into songs. Now, an old video of him teaching trigonometry to students in the US has resurfaced online, and it has gone viral for all the right reasons.

"Math also can be fun...Indian teacher teaching Trigonometry in US," read the caption of the video shared on Twitter by a user who uses the handle @AK_Inspire. In the video, Bala Reddy and his students can be seen singing trigonometry essentials "Sin 0 0; Sin 30 1/2...". We won't spoil the fun by sharing anything further, but we highly recommend you to watch the video to eliminate your maths phobia.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has raked up more than 8.3 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received several comments from netizens. Many also shared tips and tricks related to trigonometry.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team.

viral video
