Indian techie lands Microsoft job in Ireland after 850 applications, says ‘never give up’ after 1.5 years of struggle

An Indian tech professional recently shared his long and difficult journey to landing a job at Microsoft in Ireland, revealing the reality behind months of uncertainty, rejection and perseverance.

An Indian techie secured a Microsoft job after 850+ applications and shared his struggle.(Instagram/deerghkataria)

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(Also read: Indian techie says quitting $250K Microsoft US job improved his quality of life: 'I have a cook and driver now')

Taking to Instagram, the man identified as Deergh Kataria posted about finally joining Microsoft after submitting more than 850 job applications and attending 13 interviews. His post quickly drew attention online as he opened up about the struggles he faced over the past year and a half.

In the caption, Kataria reflected on how surreal the moment felt. He wrote, “850+ applications and 13 interviews later! Joined Microsoft today and yeah it is April 1st. Still can't believe whether it's reality or a joke?”

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{{^usCountry}} He also explained why he had been missing from social media for a long time. “For the people who were wondering why I have been MIA for the past 1.5 years and stopped making content online. All I will say is that there is a version of reality nobody shows you online. Social media is fake. Everyone's a liar. That's the sole reason I disappeared.” ‘Nobody sees the sleepless nights’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also explained why he had been missing from social media for a long time. “For the people who were wondering why I have been MIA for the past 1.5 years and stopped making content online. All I will say is that there is a version of reality nobody shows you online. Social media is fake. Everyone's a liar. That's the sole reason I disappeared.” ‘Nobody sees the sleepless nights’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kataria described the intense challenges he experienced while searching for a job during what he called one of the toughest hiring periods in recent years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kataria described the intense challenges he experienced while searching for a job during what he called one of the toughest hiring periods in recent years. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The process was everything I never showed you, the sleepless nights, the stress and all the days I doubted every step I made,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The process was everything I never showed you, the sleepless nights, the stress and all the days I doubted every step I made,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also spoke about the uncertainty of living abroad while searching for work. “In one of the worst job markets of all time with a fear of being alone in a foreign country with visa problems. Everything against me, you name it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also spoke about the uncertainty of living abroad while searching for work. “In one of the worst job markets of all time with a fear of being alone in a foreign country with visa problems. Everything against me, you name it.” {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the obstacles, Kataria said persistence eventually paid off. “Nevertheless, turns out the best things really do come through on the days that feel the least believable!”

He ended the message with a note of encouragement for others facing difficult phases in life. “Wishing everybody the best of luck with their journey and to everyone who is struggling through something in life. Even if no one sees your struggles, I see them. In this entire chapter of life, if I have learned one thing, that is no matter what happens never give up!”

Take a look here at the post:

Internet reacts

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The post resonated with many online, with several users sharing similar experiences and offering words of encouragement. One user wrote, "This is so real. People only see the success, not the grind behind it." Another commented, "Huge respect for your perseverance, this is inspiring." A third added, "850 applications is no joke, congratulations on making it."

(Also read: ‘Oh, you work at Microsoft, so lucky’: Indian techie reveals hard work behind her dream job)

Others reflected on the reality of the job market. "The struggle is real, especially with visa issues and global competition," one user said, while another wrote, "Thanks for showing the truth behind social media success stories." One more comment read, "Stories like this give hope to so many who are still trying."

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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