Indian techie on H-1B visa plans to return to India after layoff and endless job search: ‘I’ve decided to call it quits'

An Indian H-1B visa holder has decided to return to India after being laid off from a US tech job and struggling to find another role. In a Reddit post titled 'Returning after layoff. US to India', the man shared his US experience, saying that after a long job search, he has decided to "call it quits and return shortly".

A techie said that after a long job search, he has decided to “call it quits and return shortly”. (Pexels/Representational Image)

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"I was working in a good job on H1B and was laid off. Have been searching for jobs since then and it has been never ending. I have decided to call it quits and return shortly," the Redditor wrote.

The techie said that he came close to securing a job at a MAANG company but ultimately missed out on the opportunity. Amid the uncertainty, his engagement also ended as he prepared to return to India. He said his former partner's family was in India, but he had previously been reluctant to give up on what he described as the "American dream". The prolonged uncertainty also affected his support system, he said, adding that people who once trusted him were gradually "giving up".

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the setbacks, the H-1B holder said that he had not lost hope and believed that things could work out better for him in India. "There was always an air of loneliness here in the US and the visa stress was always pressing in the back of my mind even when I had a job," he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the setbacks, the H-1B holder said that he had not lost hope and believed that things could work out better for him in India. "There was always an air of loneliness here in the US and the visa stress was always pressing in the back of my mind even when I had a job," he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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He also questioned some of the decisions he made during his time in the US. He said he had focused on finding full-time positions and did not pursue alternatives such as consultancy roles or an F-1 CPT programme.

The OP said that he had also avoided options involving "fake payrolls" to remain in the US through a consultancy. He eventually switched to a B-2 visitor status and now believes he is nearing the end of his options to stay in the country.

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The techie said that his biggest concern now is rebuilding his tech career after returning to India. He said he had remained at his previous workplace largely because of visa constraints while his PERM process was underway. During that period, he worked on a heavily proprietary tech stack. While he believes his backend development skills are transferable, the employment gap has affected his confidence. He said that seeing the constant focus on AI and newer frameworks on LinkedIn makes him question whether his skills are still relevant.

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"I feel like I bargained my skill growth for visa stability," he wrote.

The techie said that he is now preparing for the transition by practising coding and system design every day, hoping to secure a solid role in India. However, he remains worried about whether his experience will translate into the Indian job market.

"It has only been 3 years since my graduation in USA and feels like I have not made a significant progress to my career while in US and have to adapt to Indian work culture," he wrote.

"At times, I doubt whether I was not practical enough," he concluded.

(Also Read: Indian man in US says visa uncertainty keeps him from buying home, starting family: 'I've been in survival mode')

Social media reactions

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The post prompted supportive responses from other Reddit users, with several encouraging him to focus on rebuilding his career in India rather than viewing the move as a failure.

One user wrote, "It's only been 3 years since you graduated, that's a blessing in disguise. The longer you work at a dead-end job, the more unemployable you become. Take control, move back to India. Polish your resume and start interviewing. Don't let the victim mindset creep in."

"It will all work out in the end. India is not a bad place at all. You will surely find a better partner too," commented another.

"I can definitely say one thing, you are going to get a decent paying job in india. It might take longer, but you will earn," wrote a third user.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)