Indian techie says the best part of his UK job isn't the salary — it's this

An Indian software engineer working remotely for a UK-based company has said the biggest advantage of his job is not the salary he earns in pounds, but the work-life balance and trust he receives from his employer. His Instagram video, posted on his birthday after his company gave him the day off, has resonated with many online.

A techie shares the real benefit of working for a UK-based company from India. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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The video was shared by Diwakar Singh, who said he has been working as a contractor for a UK-based company for more than five years. The on-screen caption on his Instagram video read: "After experiencing UK work culture, I don't want to go back to the Indian corporate culture."

Work-life balance

In the caption accompanying the video, Singh explained that he had grown to appreciate the unwritten perks that came with working for a British company.

“The biggest benefit isn't getting paid in pounds. It's the trust,” he wrote. “Flexible working hours, almost no unnecessary meetings, zero micromanagement, no after-hours calls, and leaders who genuinely encourage us to enjoy our personal lives instead of staying online just to look busy.”

While acknowledging that being paid in pounds is a major benefit, Singh said it is not what he values most.

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{{^usCountry}} In the video, he further elaborated: “Toh aise company mujhe bahut saare benefits deti hai lekin jo mujhe sabse zyada biggest perk lagta hai woh hai work-life balance. Kyunki jaise hi working hours khatam hoti hain, aapko koi contact nahi karega, aapko koi extra kaam karne ke liye force nahi karega kyunki woh ek crime hai (So the company gives me a lot of benefits, but the one I consider the biggest perk is the work-life balance. Because as soon as working hours are over, no one will contact you, and no one will force you to do extra work because that is considered a crime).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, he further elaborated: “Toh aise company mujhe bahut saare benefits deti hai lekin jo mujhe sabse zyada biggest perk lagta hai woh hai work-life balance. Kyunki jaise hi working hours khatam hoti hain, aapko koi contact nahi karega, aapko koi extra kaam karne ke liye force nahi karega kyunki woh ek crime hai (So the company gives me a lot of benefits, but the one I consider the biggest perk is the work-life balance. Because as soon as working hours are over, no one will contact you, and no one will force you to do extra work because that is considered a crime).” {{/usCountry}}

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'Managers don't interfere in personal life'

Singh also praised the attitude of his managers towards employees' personal time.

"Our managers and higher management themselves don't recommend working after office hours. They enjoy their own lives, and they know everyone has a personal life. They don't want to interfere with that," he said.

Contrasting this with his experience of Indian workplaces, Singh added, "This is exactly what I miss in Indian working culture. That's why I never feel like going back to the Indian corporate culture."

In his Instagram caption, he summed up his view by writing: "A high salary is great. But respect for employees' time is priceless."

How social media reacted

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The video struck a chord with many viewers, with several users agreeing that respect for employees' personal time is as valuable as compensation. Others, however, pointed out that work culture can vary significantly between companies and industries

“I work in India IT and day after tomorrow is my birthday and I have got PTO. In my company we get mandatory PTO on birthdays and wedding anniversaries,” wrote one person.

“My Indian organisation also gives paid leave on birthdays and marriage anniversary,” another said.

“If UK employment laws apply to you, then you’re so lucky bro! 28 days of annual leave, SSP and all. It's amazing,” a viewer added.

(Also read: Techie on corporate culture in Europe vs India: ‘Work-life balance is a reality here’)

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