Indian techie shares glimpse of his onboarding experience at Meta’s London office: ‘New city, new office’

An Indian software engineer who recently joined Meta’s London office has offered a first-hand glimpse into his onboarding experience through a now-viral Instagram video. Shared by Amit Dutta, the clip showcases his daily routine, work environment, and moments that reflect both the excitement and the challenges of adapting to life in a new city. An Indian techie shared his onboarding journey at Meta’s London office.(Instagram/itsamitdutta)

(Also read: Indian techie lands job interviews at Meta, Uber, Amazon but she finally joins…)

In his video, Dutta narrates, “Welcome with me on my onboarding journey as a software engineer working at Meta. New city, new office, new badge, so let's go. I decided to have breakfast in my accommodation itself. Meta usually provides these apartment-style places with hotel-like services until you find a place of your own.”

Describing his commute, he added that the Meta office is around a 20–25 minute walk from where he stays. “It stays quite cold in the mornings, but the views make up for it. Plus, you get to meet the real locals — the dogs. Honestly, London dogs have more swag than me,” he joked.

Coffee, code and company culture

In a light-hearted tone, Dutta shared a relatable workplace moment: “The first thing I needed was definitely coffee. I made one from the machine, tasted it, and then found out there’s a full barista on the ground floor. Why does no one tell me these things earlier?”

He also spoke about his role and training sessions. “I work as a full-stack engineer in an infra team, and today we had a couple of sessions from the head of infra — super insightful stuff. And when the session ended, there were surprise hoodies. Honestly, free swag is every engineer’s love language,” he said.

Talking about his technical tasks, he mentioned diving into the codebase, experimenting with React and GraphQL, and raising a few PRs. “A little bit of learning, a little bit of debugging, and hoping I don’t break prod immediately,” he quipped.

Watch the clip here:

The clip is shared with a caption that reads, “Onboarding journey as a Software Engineer at Meta.”

HT.com has reached out to Dutta for further comments on his experience. The story will be updated once a response is received.

Internet reacts

Social media users shared their reactions in the comments section. One user wrote, “This is exactly what I’ve been dreaming of; now I’m even more motivated. Keep uploading videos.” Another said, “Congratulations! I’ve lived in London — such a beautiful place.” A third commented, “You’re living a dream life. One day, I’ll be like you,” while another added, “This is so cool.” Several others expressed their excitement and pride, describing his journey as “inspiring” and “wholesome to watch.”