Indian techie with 40 lakh loan forced to return after H1B setback, says job market feels ‘brutal’

An Indian techie has opened up about the emotional and financial pressure of being forced to return to India after his visa expired and he was not selected in the H1B lottery. In a post shared on Reddit, the techie said he had been earning around $200K annually in the US before the sudden transition left him without a job and facing a difficult job market back home.

An Indian techie faced sudden unemployment after visa setback, dealt with tough interviews and ₹ 40 lakh loan pressure in India.(Representational image/Unsplash)

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(Also read: ‘What a work-life balance’: Indian techie in UK takes 5 pm beach break, calls life ‘cinematic’)

“Hey everyone, I’m writing this because I feel completely overwhelmed and could really use some perspective from people who have been through something similar or are currently facing it,” he wrote.

He explained that his US employer did not have an India office, which meant an internal transfer or remote work arrangement was not possible. “My visa expired and I was not selected in the H1B lottery, and since my US employer does not have an India office, an internal transfer or remote setup was not possible, leaving me with no option but to return to India,” he added.

Job market shock and loan pressure

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{{^usCountry}} The techie said the sudden shift from a high paying job to zero income had been a major reality check. He added that the Indian tech job market felt highly competitive, with interviews appearing far more demanding than what he had experienced in the US. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The techie said the sudden shift from a high paying job to zero income had been a major reality check. He added that the Indian tech job market felt highly competitive, with interviews appearing far more demanding than what he had experienced in the US. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “It feels extremely tough, with intense competition, and what has surprised me most is the level of difficulty in interviews, which seems far more advanced and demanding compared to what I experienced in the US, making me feel underprepared despite having solid experience,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It feels extremely tough, with intense competition, and what has surprised me most is the level of difficulty in interviews, which seems far more advanced and demanding compared to what I experienced in the US, making me feel underprepared despite having solid experience,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Adding to his stress is a ₹40 lakh loan, which remains from an original amount of ₹80 lakh. “Handling this financial pressure without a job while going through such rigorous interview processes is taking a toll on my mental peace,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adding to his stress is a ₹40 lakh loan, which remains from an original amount of ₹80 lakh. “Handling this financial pressure without a job while going through such rigorous interview processes is taking a toll on my mental peace,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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An Indian techie has opened up about the emotional and financial pressure of being forced to return to India after his visa expired and he was not selected in the H1B lottery. In a post shared on Reddit, the techie said he had been earning around $200K annually in the US before the sudden transition left him without a job and facing a difficult job market back home. “Hey everyone, I’m writing this because I feel completely overwhelmed and could really use some perspective from people who have been through something similar or are currently facing it,” he wrote. He explained that his US employer did not have an India office, which meant an internal transfer or remote work arrangement was not possible. “My visa expired and I was not selected in the H1B lottery, and since my US employer does not have an India office, an internal transfer or remote setup was not possible, leaving me with no option but to return to India,” he added. Job market shock and loan pressure The techie said the sudden shift from a high paying job to zero income had been a major reality check. He added that the Indian tech job market felt highly competitive, with interviews appearing far more demanding than what he had experienced in the US. “It feels extremely tough, with intense competition, and what has surprised me most is the level of difficulty in interviews, which seems far more advanced and demanding compared to what I experienced in the US, making me feel underprepared despite having solid experience,” he wrote. Adding to his stress is a ₹ 40 lakh loan, which remains from an original amount of ₹ 80 lakh. “Handling this financial pressure without a job while going through such rigorous interview processes is taking a toll on my mental peace,” he said. Internet reacts The post drew several responses from Reddit users, many of whom offered advice and reassurance. One user wrote, “First stabilise your mental health and cash flow, even if it means taking a temporary pay cut.” Another said, “You are not alone, many people return after visa issues and rebuild slowly.” A third user advised, “Do not compare Indian salaries with US salaries immediately, focus on getting back into the system first.” Another commented, “With your experience, you can recover, but prepare specifically for Indian interview patterns.” Someone else wrote, “Talk to your lender and restructure the loan if possible.” Another added, “This phase is painful, but it is not the end of your career.”

Internet reacts

The post drew several responses from Reddit users, many of whom offered advice and reassurance. One user wrote, “First stabilise your mental health and cash flow, even if it means taking a temporary pay cut.” Another said, “You are not alone, many people return after visa issues and rebuild slowly.”

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(Also read: Techie shows ₹5 crore London house with huge backyard: ‘Indian property market makes no sense’)

A third user advised, “Do not compare Indian salaries with US salaries immediately, focus on getting back into the system first.” Another commented, “With your experience, you can recover, but prepare specifically for Indian interview patterns.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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