‘What a work-life balance’: Indian techie in UK takes 5 pm beach break, calls life ‘cinematic’

An Indian techie working in the UK has sparked a discussion online after sharing why he moved abroad for work. Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Kartik Modi, posted a video from a beach, where he spoke about enjoying a short break after office hours. An Indian techie in the UK showed his post work beach visit at 5 PM, prompting debate on work life balance. (Instagram/karrrtiiikkk)

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In the clip, Modi said, “So guys, you ask me why I came so far from India to work? Well, it's 5:00 PM right now, and I'm at this beautiful beach with my office Diet Coke. I'm just taking in the view for 10 minutes, and then I'm going to go over there to grab some coffee. And if you don't believe me, one of my colleagues from the office is here too.”

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‘What a work life balance’ The video then showed his colleague, who also compared his work experience in India with his present life in the UK. He said, “Bro, I was like a donkey back in India, just working away. Since I came here, I've realised what a life this is! What a work-life balance! It's amazing, absolutely cinematic.”

The video appeared to highlight the difference in daily routines and workplace culture that many Indian professionals often discuss after moving abroad. While the clip was casual in tone, it touched upon a wider conversation around long working hours, personal time and the pursuit of a better lifestyle.

Watch the clip here: