Indian travel vlogger shares ‘worst’ Europe trip experience, says follower invited him, then demanded money

An Indian travel content creator has shared a bizarre experience from his Europe trip, warning people against staying at strangers’ homes after a follower who invited him later allegedly demanded rent money and threatened him over messages. Travel creator Gautam Sachdeva shared the incident in an Instagram video, calling it one of the “worst” experiences from his solo Europe travels.

The video triggered mixed reactions online.(Instagram/@belikegautam)

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In the clip, Sachdeva recalled how he was in Berlin and planning to visit Prague when a follower messaged him asking him to come to Munich instead and stay at his place. He said he agreed to the plan, hoping to also cover Austria during the trip. However, he claimed that the experience turned uncomfortable from the moment he arrived at the follower’s home late at night.

“Usne na hi mujhse paani poocha, khaana toh door ki baat hai,” he said in the video, adding that he spent most of his time outside exploring and only returned to the house to sleep.

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{{^usCountry}} Sachdeva said that the situation escalated after he decided to stay one extra night because he was unable to walk properly due to severe foot pain after travelling around Munich. He alleged that while he was leaving early in the morning for his train, the follower stopped him at the door and asked him to pay 30 euros (around ₹3,346) as rent. “He said if you had stayed in a hostel, you would have paid there too,” Sachdeva recalled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sachdeva said that the situation escalated after he decided to stay one extra night because he was unable to walk properly due to severe foot pain after travelling around Munich. He alleged that while he was leaving early in the morning for his train, the follower stopped him at the door and asked him to pay 30 euros (around ₹3,346) as rent. “He said if you had stayed in a hostel, you would have paid there too,” Sachdeva recalled. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said he refused to pay because he had only stayed because the follower himself had invited him over. He also claimed the man later sent him threatening messages accusing him of using coffee, internet and accommodation facilities without paying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said he refused to pay because he had only stayed because the follower himself had invited him over. He also claimed the man later sent him threatening messages accusing him of using coffee, internet and accommodation facilities without paying. {{/usCountry}}

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In the caption of the post, Sachdeva advised travellers against staying at strangers’ homes during solo trips. “Always get your own stay be it a hotel room or a hostel bed. Never stay at anyone’s place. Yes you want experiences, get experiences but not of staying at a unknown’s. Meri life ki solo travel ki first learning!” he wrote.

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In the comments section, Sachdeva further explained the difference between being invited and asking someone for accommodation. “Some people here clearly don’t understand the difference between an invitation or going to someone uninvited and asking them to let you stay! If you invite someone that person is your guest and you show hospitality,” he wrote.

He further said that the follower was not a complete stranger and had been following his journey online for over two years. “The guy used to wish me luck in my comment section, was following my journey for over 2 years toh aise hi koi random nhi tha,” he added.

HT.com has reached out to Gautam Sachdeva. The article will be updated once a response is received.

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(Also Read: Indian woman recounts airport ordeal in Laos, says she faced ‘worst experience ever’)

Social media reactions

The video triggered mixed reactions online, with several users debating travel etiquette, hospitality and safety while travelling abroad.

“I would want to hear his side of the story. But rule of thumb while in Europe, don’t expect the hospitality that you get in India,” one user commented.

“Thats not Europe Trip experience, its your experience with Indian living with abroad. Do couch surfing with local not Indians. To live actual European experience,” commented another.

“Travel teaches a lot about human behaviour. Be careful next time — saving a small amount of money can sometimes lead to a much bigger problem later,” wrote a third user.

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“Really sorry to hear that bro. Some people just lack basic decency. I believe if you are inviting someone to your place, you need to host that person well rather than asking for the rent,” said one user.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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