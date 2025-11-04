Indian traveller slams fellow tourists in Vietnam for unruly behaviour: 'Line jumping, fighting, screaming at airport'

An Indian traveller has sparked discussion online after sharing how locals in Vietnam are growing increasingly frustrated with the behaviour of some Indian tourists. In a Reddit post titled “Indians being a headache in foreign countries,” the user described several incidents during a two-week trip that, according to them, left both locals and other international tourists exasperated. The Reddditor described several incidents that left both locals and other international tourists exasperated. (Unsplash/Representative pic)

“I was on a two week trip to Vietnam, and I could sense. The locals were not a big fan of us(indians). there was a significant difference in the hospitality towards the foreigners and towards Indians in some to most places. it was pretty evident. They did not like us with their Smurfs face gestures and their tone while talking to us while compare to talking to others. I can’t blame them as there were instances when people from our group created nuisance, which left us baffled,” the user wrote, before listing 3 instances.

According to the post, the first incident occurred at a local market where the traveller wrote, tourists from their group bargained so aggressively that some shopkeepers refused to sell to them.

Another instance took place at the airport, where staff shortages had slowed down the check-in process. According to the post, several Indian passengers broke queues, removed barriers and created chaos in an attempt to catch their flights. This led to arguments with other travellers, including a French tourist who reportedly lost his temper and shouted an expletive at the crowd.

“there was no proper line or streamlined process at the LUGGAGE CHECK IN. Everyone was screaming and fighting ( only the indians mind well at a vietnamese airport ),” the user wrote, adding that friends and family members kept cutting queues despite being told to stop.

The traveller also described an episode at an amusement park where loud arguments among Indian families disturbed others. “There were kids and parents shouting at an amusement park. A kid was throwing a fit cuz he wanted to sit at the end of a buggy and couldn’t and started crying. and his mother started to scold him which made him cry even more. everyone was blabbering and between us were a poor crowd of korean people, the quietest i had ever seen and their kid was really scared, the mother of the kid asked us to SHUT UP AND BE QUIET but ofcccc they didn’t,” the post read.

Expressing embarrassment, the Reddit user wrote, “India is a lovely country, but some indians and our lack of sense?! that’s not. what’s worse is that our lack of civic sense is also misinterpreted as boldness and glamoured.”

Social media reactions

Since being shared, the post has triggered a discussion online, with many agreeing that disrespectful behaviour abroad reflects poorly on the country.

“This is the most relatable and painful thing I've read all week. It's the absolute truth and it's why many of us are low-key anxious traveling in groups abroad. The worst part is the complete lack of self-awareness. People think being 'loud and proud' means having zero consideration for anyone else. They leave their civic sense at the Delhi/Mumbai airport and then wonder why they get treated differently. It's not boldness, it's just entitlement. You can't blame the locals or other tourists for getting fed up. We need to start calling this behavior out at home, because this 'chalta hai' attitude is our international reputation now. So embarrassing,” one user wrote.

“Being uncivilized(Breaking lines, hogging resources etc) is considered being street smart in India. Same behavior is carried abroad,” commented another.

“I had the same experience in Bangkok and phuket. Indians can't take no for an answer. It's no surprise indians are not warmly welcomed anywhere,” wrote a third user.

