Indian founder in London calls clean air a luxury as Delhi AQI crosses 300, says winters feel like survival mode

An Indian tech founder living in London has stirred discussion online after sharing a deeply personal reflection on the value of clean air and the harsh reality of pollution in Delhi. Posting on X, Kunal Kushwaha expressed how relocating to the United Kingdom transformed something as fundamental as breathing into a gift rather than a struggle. An Indian founder living in London sparked debate after saying clean air was the biggest blessing abroad.(Hindustan Times)

Living abroad brings fresh perspective

In his post, Kushwaha wrote, "One thing you realise when you move abroad is how precious it is to simply breathe. When people ask me what my favourite thing about living in London is, I tell them clean air. And I can always see the surprise on their face. But if you have lived in Delhi, you know exactly why."

He described the winter months in Delhi as a time when life turns into "survival mode," explaining, "You cannot see the sky, your chest feels heavy, and you start questioning how this became normal." According to him, the situation became so concerning that he relocated his parents as well, adding, "Because at some point, it stops being about lifestyle. It is about staying alive. If you can afford to, please move. You can rebuild everything except your health."

Shocking contrast in air quality

Alongside his post, Kushwaha posted comparative screenshots of the Air Quality Index in New Delhi and London. Delhi showed a dangerously high AQI reading of 308, categorised as very poor and hazardous to health, while London recorded an AQI of just 2, signalling clean and safe air.

Check out the post here:

Internet reacts

The post garnered several responses. One user commented, "Ah I had a persistent cough that vanished in the UK." Another expressed grief over the situation, saying, "It is heartbreaking how survival has become seasonal reality for so many. Clean air feels ordinary until you have lived without it."

A different user shared unrealistic aspirations turning into necessity, remarking, "For real, my goal is to get a remote job and move back home." Someone from Noida wrote, "I live in Noida, my throat is literally burning. I wish I could earn some money so I can leave this country because I know nobody is going to fix that."

Others echoed the same helplessness: "We have accepted chaos and pollution as part of daily life for so long that we forget how life should feel." Another user added a stark warning, "I would say if you really care for your family, get out of Delhi NCR at the earliest."